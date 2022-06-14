Alberto Del Rio believes he deserves to enter the WWE Hall of Fame

Alberto El Patron, known as Alberto Del Rio in WWE, is one of the Latin superstars who has obtained the most awards in the company of Vince McMahon. He signed in 2008 and won a host of titles until 2014, when he was first fired from the company. He returned in 2015, but a series of internal conflicts advanced his departure.

Since then, he has remained relevant by making appearances on Impact Wrestling and the independent circuit, in addition to the creation of Nación de Lucha Libre and his work on Combate Americas. In recent months he has hinted at his return to WWE, extolling the figure of Vince McMahon in several of his statements, and now considers that it should be part of his Hall of Fame. The fighter himself has published his opinion about it on Twitter in recent hours.

“4 times World Heavyweight Champion. Winner of the biggest battle royal in WWE history. Winner of Money in the Bank. 2 times WWE United States Champion. I will do my best to put the Mexican flag up once“Alberto Del Rio wrote alongside an image of him with the WWE Hall of Fame logo.

It should be remembered that at the end of last year, he indicated that in 2022 he would return to the United States to fight in one of the three largest companies. “Next year I am back in one of the three companies that I choose to leave. No, I have no thirst for revenge. My revenge will be to return, to be seen happy and walking,” said the fighter, alluding, supposedly, to WWE, AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Alberto El Patron has experienced several negative experiences in recent years, in relation to his family and his ex-partners. The death of Ángela Velkei, the mother of his children, was recently announced. El Patron went to social networks asking for help for his wife. She was hospitalized and urgently needed blood and platelet donors. Sadly, she passed away in early May.

