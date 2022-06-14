After the farewell to Fast X, Justin Lin was chosen to direct the adaptation of the One-Punch Man manga
Who is One-Punch Man
For those who don’t know, One-Punch Man is a very successful animated series, from which video games are also derived. The main character is Saitamaa 25-year-old gifted with such extraordinary power that he can take down enemies with one punch alone (hence the name One-Punch Man). Saitama’s strength, however, is not the result of a superpower, but of a severe and constant training carried out in the last three years. In fact, the program consisted of doing 100 squats, 100 pushups, 100 sit-ups, 10km running and three meals a day. The results have led him to obtain great power but, the fact of not having opponents at the height of him, leads the boy to be constantly bored and even on the verge of depression. After meeting the cyborg Genoshowever, Saitama will join the called organization Heroes Association, where the main heroes of the Earth are grouped with the aim of protecting it from threats. The feature will be produced by Sony, which recently obtained the rights to the Japanese manga publisher, Shueisha. Alongside Justin Lin, attendance is expected by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg as screenwriters. In addition to the role of director, Justin Lin will also serve as a producer and co-writer, along with Ari Arad and Avi. As for the cast, for the moment there is no indication of any kind. But thinking about the fact that One-Punch Man has a bald head, it is possible to hypothesize the choice of an actor without hair but, we repeat, there are no indiscretions. The drafting of the film, and here we enter the field of certainties, will start by the end of the year.
Justin Lin’s farewell to the saga of Fast & Furious
The Taiwanese-born American-born director is best known for directing the following five films in the saga of Fast & Furious:
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
- Fast & Furious – Original Parts Only (2009)
- Fast & Furious 5 (2011)
- Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
- Fast & Furious 9 – The Fast Saga (2021)
On April 27, however, the choice came to abandon the direction of Fast Xthe tenth chapter of the saga starring Dominic Torettointerpreted by Vin Diesel. The choice was due to creative differences, with production stalling for about a week before announcing the new director. The choice fell on the French Louis Leterrier which, among the most important films, boasts The Incredible Hulk of 2008, Clash of the Titans of 2010 and Now You See Me – Crime Wizards of 2013. Among the names that leaked in place of Justin Lin was also circulating that of Vin Diesel, but the production has chosen to rely on another director so as not to distract the actor from his side.