After the farewell to Fast X, Justin Lin was chosen to direct the adaptation of the One-Punch Man manga

For those who don’t know, One-Punch Man is a very successful animated series, from which video games are also derived. The main character is Saitamaa 25-year-old gifted with such extraordinary power that he can take down enemies with one punch alone (hence the name One-Punch Man). Saitama’s strength, however, is not the result of a superpower, but of a severe and constant training carried out in the last three years. In fact, the program consisted of doing 100 squats, 100 pushups, 100 sit-ups, 10km running and three meals a day. The results have led him to obtain great power but, the fact of not having opponents at the height of him, leads the boy to be constantly bored and even on the verge of depression. After meeting the cyborg Genoshowever, Saitama will join the called organization Heroes Association, where the main heroes of the Earth are grouped with the aim of protecting it from threats. The feature will be produced by Sony, which recently obtained the rights to the Japanese manga publisher, Shueisha. Alongside Justin Lin, attendance is expected by Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg as screenwriters. In addition to the role of director, Justin Lin will also serve as a producer and co-writer, along with Ari Arad and Avi. As for the cast, for the moment there is no indication of any kind. But thinking about the fact that One-Punch Man has a bald head, it is possible to hypothesize the choice of an actor without hair but, we repeat, there are no indiscretions. The drafting of the film, and here we enter the field of certainties, will start by the end of the year.