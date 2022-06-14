Actor Philip Baker Hall, recognized for his role in the movie Magnolia and an unforgettable character in Seinfeld, has died

Philip Baker Hall in Seinfeld

Philip Baker Hallthe character actor who stood out in the films of Paul Thomas Anderson and achieved great popularity with his character as Lieutenant Bookman, the library policeman in one of the most remembered episodes of Seinfeld, He passed away this Sunday at the age of 90. The causes of his death have not yet been revealed.

Born in 1931 in Toledo, Ohio, Hall had always been interested in acting. However, it wasn’t until he was in his thirties, once he returned from serving in the army and after working as a radio host and high school teacher, that he finally took the plunge and put his presence and evocative voice on the air. theater service first, and then TV and cinema, where he worked tirelessly for more than five decades. His first destination was New York in the early sixties, until he decided to move to Hollywood in search of new opportunities.

Thus, since 1975, already installed in Los Angeles, Hall participated in each television series that summoned him without distinction of gender. From the legendary sitcom M*A*S*Hpassing by the police Matlock Y the crime reporter and the dramas Falcon Crest Y General Hospitalthe actor appeared in more than one hundred episodes throughout his career, including in recent years his participation in Modern Family, Bojack Horseman and Messiah.

Philip Baker Hall played Jimmy Gator in Magnolia

It was thanks to his peculiar appearance, always with a stern, somewhat sad and melancholy gesture, in addition to his ability to interpret the most diverse genres and his constant presence on the small screen, that the actor got a fan that transformed him into an actor. unforgettable for moviegoers. When in the early nineties he met the director Paul Thomas Anderson, at that time a production assistant of a forgettable TV movie, according to the actor in an interview published in 2017 by The Washington Post, they quickly became friends: “He told me he was a fan of my work, how could I not fall right?. We talked, smoked, and had coffee.”

Hall in a scene from Boogie Nights

From that shared time came Anderson’s first short, starring Hall and titled, not coincidentally, Cigarettes & Coffee, an experience that they would repeat in the director’s first film of Licorice Pizzalive by chance, in which the actor plays Sydney, a veteran con man who teaches the tricks of the trade to his young protégé played by John C. Reilly. He later he would reunite them in pleasure games Y Magnoliain which Hall played Jimmy Gator, the host of the children’s entertainment program that worked as a catalyst for much of the choral plot of the film.

Philip Baker Hall and Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley

Of course, for all the recognition that the characters in Anderson’s films got him and his work in outstanding films such as the informerby Michael Mann The talented Mr. Ripley Y Zodiacby David Fincher and argusby Ben Affleck, among many others, the role that gave him popularity and the possibility of stopping auditioning after more than thirty years of career was that of Lieutenant Bookman, the library policeman who played in the third season of Seinfeld .

“It’s been more than twenty years since we recorded that episode and it happens to me every day that someone recognizes me and calls me Bookman. And it’s not just happening in New York or Los Angeles, it’s everywhere. The guy left a big mark, ”Hall recalled in a 2014 interview when talking about that character who was on Jerry’s trail when he discovered that he had the book in his possession. Tropic of Cancer by Henry Miller since he had borrowed it from the New York Public Library in 1971. The scene in which Bookman visits Seinfeld’s apartment to question him about his crime is one of the most hilariously absurd in the entire series. The effort that the protagonist makes to hold back his laughter in the face of the attitude of the veteran police officer stands out among the great moments of the brilliant comedy. ” It’s funny, that was one of the last roles in which I went through the audition process simply because countless doors opened after my participation in the program, “said the actor with the sad face and the talent to put it a few years ago. at the service of the genre that was necessary.