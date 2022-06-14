Actor Philip Baker Hall has died

Actor Philip Baker Hall, remembered for his roles in Seinfeld or Magnolia (1999), has died at the age of ninety, his family reported in a statement.

The actor’s death occurred at his residence in Glendale (in Los Angeles County) and surrounded by his family.

The actor participated in almost two hundred projects between movies and television series, becoming one of the most recognized secondary performers in Hollywood. His filmography includes such titles as Argo, Modern Family and The Truman Show. His interest in cinema came late, when he was in his forties. He used to be a high school teacher and a translator.