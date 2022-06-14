Actor Philip Baker Hall dies at 90

Born in Toledo (Ohio), in September 1931, triumph on the big screen came a little late for Baker Hall. It was not until the mid-1990s, when he was over 60, when acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson made him one of his favorite actors with secondary roles, but with an extraordinary iconic strength, in titles such as ‘Hard Eight’ (1996), ‘Boogie Nights’ (1997) and ‘Magnolia’ (1999).

Especially significant is his participation in the second of the quotes mentioned, where Anderson proposes a trip to the late 1970s to attend a stark evocation of the golden age of the pornographic film industry. In ‘Boogie Nights,’ which brought together an all-star cast led by a young Mark Wahlberg and the ever immeasurable Julianne Moorethe now deceased actor gave life to Floyd Gondolli, an adult film producer and distributor who knew how to anticipate the decline of celluloid and adapted to the new times marked by the rise of the video industry.

CAST PARTNER OF JULIANNE MOORE AND PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN

In the splendid feature film by Paul Thomas Anderson, which cemented his prestige as director specializing in complex choral films of great emotional expressivenessPhilip Baker Hall shared the spotlight not only with Wahlberg and Moore, but also with the equally deceased Burt Reynolds, in what, for many critics, was the best role of his career, and Philip Seymour Hoffmanwhose early death, at just 46 years of age, cut short one of the most promising careers in modern cinema history.

MORE THAN A HUNDRED WORKS ON TELEVISION

In the new century, Philip Baker Hall focused a large part of its activity on the television medium, with more than one hundred appearances in series and television films that, in fact, started much earlier, in the 1980s, with its foray into the season that put an end to the adventures of the perfidious Angela Channing in the vineyards of ‘Falcon Crest’.

However, his dedication to the small screen did not prevent him from continuing to be interested in the world of cinema, standing out, for example, in two tapes about the serial killer Zoodiac, one of them directed, in 2007, by the famous David Fincher. Similarly, Baker Hall contributed his unparalleled talent to the success of titles such as ‘Argo’ (2012) and ‘The Last Word’ (2017).

Despite his advanced age, the actor born in Ohio and based in Los Angeles he continued to work until almost the end of his life. His last job was in the television series ‘Messiah’ (2020).

subscribe here free to our daily newsletter. follow us on Twitter Y Facebook. All the Majorca news in mallorcadiario.com.