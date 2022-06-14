Actor Johnny Depp retains a huge fortune, despite his extravagant spending | People | Entertainment

The actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard They continue their legal battle in the US courts, a dispute that has their fans in suspense and that its resolution would represent several million to the winner.

In this battle that began last April 11 the actor accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article that she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” without mentioning it.

Depp asks for 50 million dollars to Heard as compensation. For her part, the actress responded with a counterclaim in which she alleges that the actor has promoted a defamation campaign against her and demands 100 million dollars.

These figures sound high for any mortal, but they are low when compared to the fortune of approximately 900 million dollars that at some point the actor had. Depp accused his former Management Group business managers for the loss of 650 million dollars.

In 2017, Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former collaborators, accusing them of stealing the $650 million from him, also leaving him $25 million in debt. 100 million dollars in government taxes and “on the verge of bankruptcy,” the actor told the magazine rolling stone.

“It’s unusual to have to say it, but apparently I made $650 million, and when I fired them, for the right reasons, I didn’t just lose that amount. I was also in the hole because they didn’t pay my government taxes for 17 years”, assured Depp.

The Management Group countersued him, alleging that Depp spent around $2 million a month to maintain his lavish lifestyle, including $500,000 in storage depot rental fees, $30,000 on wine, or $200,000 on private jets.

According to the Management Group claim, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean disbursement $75 million across 14 propertiesincluding a French chateau on a 40-acre estate, islands in the Bahamas, several homes in Hollywood, penthouses in downtown Los Angeles and a horse farm in Kentucky.

Likewise, it was indicated that since 2000, the Oscar nominee spent $18 million on a yacht (which he later sold to JK Rowling), bought 45 luxury cars and spent $300,000 to support an entourage of 40 workers and another $150,000 on private security.

In 2005, Depp even shelled out $5 million on a cannon to scatter the ashes of his late friend Hunter S. Thompson over Aspen, Colorado.

Depp, 58, has a long film history. His first role was in the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), and since then his career has been on the rise.

Just for the five films of Pirates of the Caribbean in which he participated, the actor earned about 260 million dollars, distributed as follows:

10 million dollars: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

60 million dollars: Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest (2006)

50 million dollars: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

50 million dollars: Pirates of the Caribbean: Sailing in mysterious waters (2011)

90 million dollars: Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017)

An industry insider hired by Depp’s lawyers said the actor lost millions due to Heard’s abuse allegations, including a payment of 22.5 million dollars for a sixth installment of the pirates.

Despite all his legal problems, Depp still has a considerable estate that amounts to approximately 200 million dollars, according to the site. The Richest. (AND)