A song by Claudio Baglioni

Songs is the daily newsletter that the subscribers of the Post receive, written and packaged by Luca Sofri (director of the Post): and who talks, unpredictably, of songs.

Maybe you have seen it, Venditti who makes the song about maturity at the high school Giulio Cesare (not the one about the high school Julius Caesar, which he didn’t like), with all its beauty and all its embarrassing verses.

The Rolling Stones have canceled tonight’s Amsterdam concert because Mick Jagger has covid: in eight days they should play in Milan, best wishes to everyone.

In a few days I’ll explain why I got involved in research on music from 1972, but in the meantime, take only a handful of songs all released in 1972, and go ahead and tease us boomers: Superstition , Do it again , All the young dudes , You’re so vain , Perfect day , Papa was a rolling stone , If you don’t know me by now , Saturday in the park , Ziggy Stardust and I stop.

There was a little fight between Rod Stewart and Elvis Costello around their respective concerts, but the fault was of the usual nefarious British tabloid, in this case the Mirror, which reported a joke from Costello about Rod Stewart’s voice to sow discord, Costello has commented “the usual Mirror shit”, but Rod Stewart had it by now replied for the rhymes, and Costello has it closed joking.

Pure Robbie Williams he will release the useless album-of-songs-remade-with-an orchestra (I don’t remember any necessary, apart from Joni Mitchell), and in the meantime he put this one around.

And you don’t want to listen to eight and a half minutes of again for the thousandth time You can’t always get what you want live in Liverpool on Thursday?

Friday night are I was with Emilia at the Billie Eilish concert in London, the first of six she did there, and I enjoyed myself even though I hardly knew any Billie Eilish songs: so I will refrain from judgments of any value, even if it is always an instructive experience go to concerts as ignorant and disinterested, in order to have an objective impression of yourself when you go to enthusiasts and fans. Coming instead to the judgments of no value, she is nice, everything is a bit infantilizing (although in the audience there are many adults), and if we really have to elect someone as crazy world youth pop star, better she – who plays a concert without being get changed a thousand times or put on ballets and little shows, and he has a band of two – almost everyone. And a great rock finale.

In London every time that you go, the use of cash has disappeared further, and now the places where you can pay only with the card are many: but even where you can it is quite unusual, and all use wireless credit card micro readers connected to a app, even the most improvised street vendors. What I had not yet seen is the street singer who, next to the usual hat or guitar case to collect the coins of passers-by, has also put one of those readers: you pass him, you bring the card, and he records a fixed donation of tot pounds.