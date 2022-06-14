A new theory was revealed about the movie Titanic that would explain the sinking of the ocean liner

To this day it is almost certain that each of us saw titanica minimum ten times. The story is not only captivating because of the tragedy that took hundreds of lives in one night, but because of the love story of the protagonists who fight to be together until the end. Also, titanica It is one of the most successful films in cinema history with more than 2 billion dollars grossed at the international box office. This feature film by james cameronwith Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet as protagonists, he won 11 Oscar Awards. The truth is that in the 90s the film generated a madness such as had never been seen.

The love story of jack and rose was thoroughly scrutinized by creative movie buffs and thus the following theory was born. In this case, the young man who gets on the ship at the last minute would actually be a time traveler with the intention of sinking the ocean liner. The first proof is that it mentions Lake Wissota, an artificial lake created five years after the tragedy.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic.

Of timelines and travel

On the other hand, Jack in his attempt to win the heart of Rose, promises to take her on the roller coaster at the Santa Monica Pier, an attraction created four years after the monumental ship hit an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. A characteristic of the character is also typical of another era: her haircut. It was not something that was used in 1912, the year of the tragedy.

Also striking is the first time that Jack saves the life of Rose, who was about to commit suicide by jumping off the ship. The young man was on the deck with an unbearable cold apparently waiting for something. Of course yes Rose If he had committed suicide, the plans of the crew would have changed and the fate of the ocean liner could have been totally different. Something unacceptable for the time traveler who wants to secure this sinking.

Titanics.

Why would a person from the future want to sink the titanica? That tragedy shook public opinion in 1912 and for that fact the Coast Guard was created at the same time that the safety standards of world navigation were improved. Apparently the function of Jack was to guarantee this collapse and the shock it would generate in order to avoid even worse tragedies in the future. And you, do you agree? Did you like this new theory?