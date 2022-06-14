A new theory was revealed about the movie Titanic that would explain the sinking of the ocean liner

To this day it is almost certain that each of us saw titanica minimum ten times. The story is not only captivating because of the tragedy that took hundreds of lives in one night, but because of the love story of the protagonists who fight to be together until the end. Also, titanica It is one of the most successful films in cinema history with more than 2 billion dollars grossed at the international box office. This feature film by james cameronwith Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet as protagonists, he won 11 Oscar Awards. The truth is that in the 90s the film generated a madness such as had never been seen.

The love story of jack and rose was thoroughly scrutinized by creative movie buffs and thus the following theory was born. In this case, the young man who gets on the ship at the last minute would actually be a time traveler with the intention of sinking the ocean liner. The first proof is that it mentions Lake Wissota, an artificial lake created five years after the tragedy.

