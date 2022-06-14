a Liga MX team would already have Germán Berterame closed

The complaint from the fans of America with your directive. In the period of pass Market, the claims point to a greater speed and effectiveness to close quality reinforcements, as has historically happened in the institution. In this recess, the situation is repeated again…

Except for the exceptional situation of Jürgen Damm, Las Águilas have not made any additions since the Clausura 2022 ended. Although there are names on the radar and many negotiations are still ongoing, the truth is that there has been no information on specific progress in their signings and the team already finished its rest period more than a week ago…

One of the elements linked to Las Águilas is German Berterame. Because of his desire to play in Europe (mainly he wanted the complicated task of continuing in Atletico Madrid, the squad that owns his card), his arrival seemed difficult, although he had an advantage over his competitors in the MX League.

However, the delays in the negotiations caused the striker to be very close to joining another Aztec football institution: Monterrey. According to journalist John Sutcliffe, A few days ago the sports president Duilio Davino was in Europe with the aim of securing the signing of the Argentine for eight million dollars.

He wants me to be Janssen’s replacement

The rumors came the same day that an important offer from Belgium for Vincent Janssen, one of Rayados’s attackers, was revealed, which would give all the logic to the team led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich to look for a new goal man.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!