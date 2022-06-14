A fan art “predicted” the musical proposal of Joker 2 with a parody

Due to all the commotion that has been generated on social networks, it is probably clear by now that there are not only plans to make a sequel to jokerbut that film directed by Todd Phillips will apparently feature musical elements and intends to recruit nothing more and nothing less than Lady Gaga to embody a new film version of Harley Quinn.

Considering how that proposal sounds quite different from what was presented in joker (2019) there have been many characters who have expressed their surprise and disbelief on social networks. However, regarding this information, a fan art was also resurfaced that would have “predicted” this proposal for Joker 2.

It turns out that in 2017 the artist BossLogic shared a piece that sought to parody La La Land, the Damien Chazelle musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Broadly speaking, that image emulated one of the posters of the tape but, instead of showing Sebastian and Mia, it illustrated the Joker and Harley Quinn under the title “Ha Ha Land”.

At the time that piece was nothing more than a fan art, but before the news of Joker 2 re-emerged as a kind of harbinger for what Todd Phillips would currently be preparing, so Boss Logic updated his design and replaced Jared Leto and Margot Robbie’s versions of Joker and Harley Quinn with incarnations of the characters from joaquin phoenix Y Lady Gaga.

“Many years ago I did a version of this as a parody, I never thought I’d see a Joker musical,” noted the artist.

Please note that although progress reports on Joker 2 (tentatively titled Joker: Folie a Deux) come from reliable sources, the film is still in development and the deals with Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix would not be sealed yet.