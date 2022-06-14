5 actresses with very famous parents who succeed because of their own talent

meryl streep, umma thurman Y Kate Winslet They are world famous actresses, that even those who do not know their name, recognize their face in some movie.

The three, who have won awards and shared the screen with other big starsare mothers of young people who are making their own way in the industry.

Although it might seem like an advantage for the girls, they have not “hung on” to the family name and have even had to work twice as hard to show that they are there on their own. talent. At De10.mx we tell you more about them… Did you already know them?

5 actresses with famous parents who succeed because of their talent

1. Maya Hawke

Maya Ray Thurman Hawke was born on July 8, 1998 in New York. Her mother is Uma Thurman, famous for the tapes pulp fiction Y Kill Bill. his father is Ethan Hawkewhom we recently saw in Moon Knight Y The Northman.

Wanting to follow in his parents’ footsteps, he studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. At the same time she started modeling for brands like Calvin Klein. In 2017 she was going to be given the lead role in the live action of Little Mermaidbut in the end he was not part of the cast.

She is currently known for playing Robin Buckley in stranger thingsbut before that role, which is so far the most important of his career, he tried to boost his musical career by releasing some songs.

Photo: AP/Netflix/AP

2. Louisa Jacobson

Meryl Streep is a weight in the film industry with her more than 20 Oscar nominations. The actress married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978, with whom she had four children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie, Grace and Louisa. The girls dedicated themselves to acting and the young man to music.

The youngest of the clan, Louise Jacobson, was born on June 12, 1991 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She studied for a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in acting.

Despite carrying his mother’s last name, he has been gradually making his way in the industry. You can currently see her starring in the HBO Max series, The Gilded Age.

Photo: AP/HBO

3. Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley is the daughter of actress Andie McDowell, who swept the 90s with his movies, and model Paul Qualley, so his beauty is not surprising. She was born on October 23, 1994 in Montana, United States, and her artistic career began in dance.

At 16, she moved to New York to be part of the American Ballet Theater and also began modeling by posing for Valentino and Chanel. At the age of 20, she received her first leading role in The leftovers, the HBO Max series. He has also been part of death note, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood Y My Salinger Year.

He recently shone at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for his role in Stars at Noona film directed by Claire Denis that won the Grand Prix award.

Photo: AFP/Warner Bros.

4. Lily-Rose Depp

Maybe this girl’s last name sounds familiar to you, but maybe you don’t recognize her face. She is about Lily-Rose, the eldest daughter of Johnny Depp and the model Vanessa Paradis, who had a romantic relationship from 1998 to 2012.

Lily Rose Depp was born on May 27, 1999, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. She started her career as an actress in 2014, in the movie tuskand a year later she started as a model, debuting for the Chanel brand.

At 22 years old, he has been part of 13 productions and has two more on the waiting list. Despite her father’s scandals, she has remained very aloof, only getting involved to say that Johnny was a “loving” person.

Photos: AP

5. Mia Threapleton

Mia Honey Threapletonborn on October 12, 2000, is the daughter of actress Kate Winslet and British director Jim Threapleton, who separated a year after her birth.

The 21-year-old did not grow up between sets and recording lights, because her parents always chose to give her a “normal” life. However, the few times that she was able to get closer to the medium, she was able to fall in love with the industry.

In 2020, he starred in his first film called Shadow. His fourth and last work, to date, is in the series Dangerous Liaisonswhich is in the post-production stage.

Photo: AP/Ascent Film

