2022 XXL Freshman Class unveiled

In the past few hours, the famous American newspaper XXL shared the Freshman Class of 2022. The list is published annually and aims to put the spotlight on the artists who – according to the magazine – represent the contemporary face of the rap game.

In the last decade, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Fivio Foreign and J Cole have appeared in a Class anticipating the success of critics and audiences that they would later receive. More recently, however, we have seen the names of Chika, Jack Harlow, Lakeyah and Latto go around (recovered here those of the 2020 And 2021).

The XXL Freshman Class of 2022 is online: let’s discover it together!

According to XXL, the rising stars of hip-hop would be Nardo Wick, Babyface Ray And Saucy Santanatogether with Kali And KenTheMan. To these are added SoFaygo, KayCyy, Cochise, Big30, Big Scarr And Doechii. Unlike in previous years, we must admit that the almost unknown faces are numerous.

🏆 XXL FRESHMAN 2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YWrl3ZOCh7 – XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 14, 2022

Beyond Doechii, latest home purchase TDE, and Saucy Santana, the others have so far kept a very low profile musically speaking. On the other hand, the XXL Freshman Class has often represented for many a launching platform as well as a great opportunity in terms of the media.

Furthermore, we must remember that rappers of the caliber of Benny the Butcher, Nicki Minaj and Juice Wrld have in the past refused to appear for the most disparate reasons: Jay-Z himself, for example, would have asked the former to decline the invitation, while the Young Money first lady felt she had been called too late for the start of her career. Pop Smoke had been included in the 2020 one, but the assassination happened before the cover photography sessions.

In the coming weeks, the cypher and the interviews released by the individual members will land on the magazine’s Youtube channel. In the meantime, you just have to retrieve the video with which XXL made the announcement a little while ago. On their website, instead, you will find the article complete with photoshoot (click HERE) … good reading and good vision!