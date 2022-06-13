WWE confirms date and venue for Extreme Rules 2022

WWE has confirmed, through a press release published on its official website, the date and venue of Extreme Rules 2022. The Premium Live Event will take place on October 8th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Ticket sales will begin on July 15 on the official website of the venue. WWE has also added a presale section.

Thus, WWE would have confirmed all Premium Live Events that will take place throughout 2022. It is very likely that the company will not hold a special event in December and make way for a new edition of Day 1, an event that would be held on January 1, 2023. However, this has not yet been confirmed.



Updated schedule of WWE Premium Live Event in 2022

July 2 (Saturday): Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

July 30 (Saturday): SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

September 3 (Saturday): Clash at The Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales (to be confirmed)

(to be confirmed) October 8 (Saturday): Extreme Rules at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PI.

November 5 (Saturday): Crown Jewel at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

November 26 (Saturday): Survivor Series at the TD Garden in Boston

