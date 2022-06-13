Willie Hernangómez’s brother to star in Adam Sandler’s movie

Willie Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans used to overshadow his little brother.

Willy is separated from his brother Juancho a little over a year ago and both joined the NBA the same year after playing in LaLiga.

Both recovered, but Willie has had a better career thus far and acted as the great third man for the New Orleans Pelicans, even though they were both standout players up to this point in their careers.

He has also established himself as a big part of the team’s chemistry, while his younger brother has played for three different teams this season, ending the year playing for the Utah Jazz, where he secured a partially guaranteed contract for next season.

But Willie’s younger brother has been hogging all the attention lately because of his extrajudicial work.

Pelicans: Hernangómez to star in Adam Sandler’s ‘Hustle’

Juancho Hernangómez plays a major role in the Netflix movie “Hustle,” starring Adam Sandler, NBA scout Stanley Sugerman.

Hernangomez stars as Bo Cruz, a player to scout ostensibly aimed at NBA fans, with several appearances by NBA players and personalities including Anthony Edwards, Boban Marjanovic, Aaron Gordon, Kenny Smith and others.

Despite my instincts to run away from this film, it currently has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Hernangomez’s performance has received positive reviews from some of the major film critics.

There’s a history of NBA players getting movie roles, and “He Got Game” is probably the best example and anything with Shaq is the worst example (remember Kazaam?). Sandler is an avid basketball fan, so he wanted a real basketball player for the role rather than an actor.

history of How did Hernangómez get the role? Which is interesting, since she tested Sandler via Zoom while he was in lockdown during COVID.

Guanshu may be the star, but Willie has a short headscarf He’s the same, and I’m sure he’ll find out from his fellow Pelicans. Who knows, maybe if things don’t work out in the NBA, the two brothers could land second jobs on Spanish soap operas or “Hustle 2: Sugarman’s Revenge.”

I have spoken for myself to prove it and will review the performance and potential of Hernangomii as movie stars.