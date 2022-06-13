Will Smith sends Chris Rock straight to Bugatti HQ

The American actor has earned the comedian a fortune after slapping him at the Oscars. He reads on and finds out the rest of the story.

June 13, 2022 6:34 p.m.

Never has a slap had so many side effects. Since the incident that took place on March 29 on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Will Smith and Chris Rock’s careers have taken a 360 degree turn. If the first was vetoed for 10 years by the Academy and all of his film projects were left on ‘Stand-By’, the second has made a real fortune thanks to Will’s palm being stamped on her cheek.

And it is that the American comedian sold out all the tickets for his Stand-Up show throughout the United States after the slap he received at the 94th edition of the Oscars. In addition, Rock confessed that he will only talk about it publicly without first receiving the previous payment of 3 million dollars… a real madness!

And since in this ‘showbusiness’ the function must continue, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey They are in the ‘pole’ to agree on the most anticipated interview of the decade, so it would not surprise us if the final figure increases due to the bid between the two interviewers. Now, with that money in his bank account, Chris has a lot to thank his friend for? Will.

From the most exclusive dealerships in the automotive world, they are already rubbing their hands over the fate that will have all the money that Chris is generating. The comedian himself has commented on one occasion that he is a fan of luxury cars, so it is not surprising that he is already thinking of adding a powerful car to his garage. Bugatti Chiron Sport 110 whose value is… guess guesser… 3 million dollars.

This is one of the most exclusive models of the French manufacturer, who from their headquarters have dedicated themselves to producing only 20 units since its launch. Artists like Bad Bunny or El Alfaand even athletes of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldoare some of the owners of these Chiron Sport 110, a select group that could soon be joined by Chris Rock thanks to the palm of Will Smith.

Chris Rock himself ignored the words of Will Smith’s wife where she asked for the union of both. Hence, in recent days rumors have increased about the possible interview that the comedian will give for a millionaire sum. Perhaps, after Rock gets rid of his words, he’ll run off to Bugatti headquarters to add a Chiron 110 to his garage.

+ This is the Bugatti that Chris Rock can add to his garage