Why shouldn’t you clean your cell phone screen with alcohol?

After the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in Mexico, millions of people chose to maintain sanitary measures to prevent the spread of said disease, including keeping home surfaces clean as well as the things we use every day. day frequently. Such is the example of the screens cell phoneswhich can hold thousands of bacteria if not cleaned properly, however, we cannot clean them with any product in which the alcohol.

Although most people tend to associate the alcohol with disinfection, they should know that not all surfaces are suitable for this product to be placed, since in the case of cell phones It can have serious irreversible consequences for the electronic device.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker