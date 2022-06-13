After the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in Mexico, millions of people chose to maintain sanitary measures to prevent the spread of said disease, including keeping home surfaces clean as well as the things we use every day. day frequently. Such is the example of the screens cell phoneswhich can hold thousands of bacteria if not cleaned properly, however, we cannot clean them with any product in which the alcohol.

Although most people tend to associate the alcohol with disinfection, they should know that not all surfaces are suitable for this product to be placed, since in the case of cell phones It can have serious irreversible consequences for the electronic device.

Why shouldn’t you clean your cell phone screen with alcohol?

Many of the people who decide clean up the screen of cell phone with alcohol It is so that it looks better and not so opaque, but also to keep it disinfected. However, it will cause the opposite because with this substance, the images on the screen can be seen with less clarity, quality and sharpness.

Another of the huge mistakes we make when cleaning the screen of cell phone is that we choose to do it with toilet paper, clothes or some other type of fabric. This will cause the crystalline part to become scratched and lose its definition.

Specialists on the subject recommend using microfiber cloth to clean it in a better way and with special products to keep our electronic device in good condition, which will not damage the surface and prevent dust from being easily removed. Such is the case with distilled water.

It is important to emphasize that although there are liquids that will help keep our phone in perfect condition cell phoneThese should not be applied directly to the device, but should be through the microfibers with small amounts of product, this will give our mobile more life.

Among the problems of applying liquids directly to the mobile device are that the speakers of the device can be damaged. telephoneas well as some of its internal functions.