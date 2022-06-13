Vin Diesel announces a movie based on the game “Ark”?





Ark Survival Evolved – It is becoming more and more normal to find news about movies based on video games; it seems that it is fashionable to bring our favorite worlds to the big screen, either through series or movies.

Just look back and see the recent premiere of the Halo series, or the Uncharted movie, the truth is that this is a reality and according to a post by Vin Diesel on his Instagram, an Ark movie will soon hit theaters. Just as you read it, the famous actor, recognized for his role as Toretto in the Fast and Furious saga, will be in charge of making this a reality.

In the publication we can read the following:

The best game out there right now is Ark Survival Evolved… my son introduced me to the game many years ago. Then the wild card and all the geniuses there asked me to guide the IP into the TV and movie space…an honor I can’t begin to describe. Any real gamer is excited for Ark 2! But I’m excited for all of you to see the franchise unfold on the big screen. Stay tuned.

Here we leave you the publication where he announces the next arrival of Ark to the cinematographic world.

These are all the details that are known so far, so as Vin Diesel says at the end of his post, stay tuned.



