Tom Hanks defends Forrest Gump from Pulp Fiction fans, why?

Tom Hanks’ career has taken a endless papers to remember. Among the most loved and remembered is that of Forrest Gump. In 1994 Hanks was under the orders of the great Robert Zemeckis to adapt the homonymous book by Winston Groom.

Forrest Gump It was acclaimed by both audiences and critics. He received 13 Oscar nominations Y won six of themwhere they appear Best film, Best Actor for hanks and Best Director for Zemeckis. In addition, the passage of the film left a mark on the box office since raised $675 million. This was an absolute success as the budget was $55 million dollars. In addition to the good reception it received, the film marked a before and after in cinema, from the narrative until the use of CGI.

The same year launching Forrest Gump, Quentin Tarantino released one of his most beloved masterpieces and films, Pulp Fiction. The story, which was presented with a non linear narrativefeatured Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, umma thurman and more top-tier stars. The film had a single budget of $8,00,000while its collection was translated into almost $214 million dollars. Pulp Fiction received worldwide acclaim, including the Cannes Film Festival. Without a doubt, his story served as inspiration for future films.

Both Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction They were at the 1995 Oscars. Both competed in various categories, but Forrest Gump was the one who received the most statuettes, including the most desired, the Oscar for Best Film.

Tarantino fans were stunned and since then they claim that Forrest Gump does not deserve the Oscar. Recently Tom Hanks was interviewed by The New York Times and during the conversation the topic of those who continue to maintain that Gump should not have kept the gold statuette came up.

“The problem with Forrest Gump is that he made millions of dollars. If we had made a successful movie, Bob and I would have been geniuses. But because we made a wildly successful movie, we were evil geniuses. Is a problem? No, but there are books of the greatest movies of all time, and “Forrest Gump” doesn’t appear because, oh, it’s this cheesy nostalgia fest. Every year there’s an article that says, “The movie that should have won best picture,” and it’s always Pulp Fiction. Pulp Fiction is a masterpiece without a doubt.Tom commented.

The reunion of Forrest and Jenny, one of the most beloved scenes.

“There is an undeniably heartbreaking moment of humanity in Forrest Gump as Gary Sinise (Lt. Dan) and his Asian wife walk home on the day Forrest and Jenny get married.”, added the Oscar winner. At that moment both Forrest and Lieutenant Dan see what they have been through and the ex-military understands even more the sacrifice he made friend.

Hanks’s point is that the emotional weight generated by Forrest Gump is one of the standards of the film and for this reason, it was chosen among all the films, including Pulp Fiction.

You guyswhat do you think?

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!