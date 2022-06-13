Tom Cruise, accused of “supporting the abuses that occur in Scientology”

Tom Cruise is in a sweet moment of his life after having put himself in the shoes of Maverick in the sequel to ‘top gun‘, a film that arrives 35 years after the first film and that is being a success on movie billboards around the world.

A success that has also brought its detractors to the scene, such as the actress Leah Remini, who became famous with series like ‘Saved by the bell’. a celebrity who belonged to the world of Scientology until 2013subsequently becoming one of the most public spokespersons in her fight against this church, of which Cruise is one of its most charismatic members.

The actress has not hesitated to share a complaint on her social networks Claire Headleywho also belonged to Scientology, and who after leaving it denounced it and accused of violating human trafficking laws and human rights, although everything was in vain, because they dismissed the case. However, his struggle did not stop there, because his testimony was made public in the documentary ‘Leah Remini and Scientology’which generated a stir throughout the United States.

More accusations against Scientology

Now, Headley has charged directly against the protagonist of ‘Top Gun’, whom accuses of “destroying families” and “promoting a dangerous sect that destroyed my family and forced me to have two abortions”. In addition, he also qualifies him as “fraud” for “supporting the abuses that the organization carries out”.

An opinion shared by Remini, who appreciated her friend’s comment and left a message against the Hollywood star. “Thanks to my friend Claire Headly for her bravery. You have continued to speak out despite the incessant attacks from Scientology. As Claire says in this post, Cruise knows exactly what’s going on in Scientology. Don’t let the charm of the star fool you“, has added.

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage. You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology. And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

In a recent interview with ‘The Daily Beast’, Remini assured that Cruise has “personally” administered the punishments to high officials of the church and that, far from being an “innocent victim”, has great power in the organization.