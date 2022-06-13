the video of the advertisement and the text

With Katy Perry testimonial for Just Eat the entire platform is renewed. The latest known face for the popular delivery service commercial was Snoop Doggbut in the last month the renewed campaign Did Somebody Say has the face of the pop star of I Kissed A Girl.

Katy Perry testimonial for Just Eat

Perhaps a forced choice, that of Katy Perry. In fact, the pop star usually wears references to food when she enters the scene, and especially in the video of the single Bon Appétit he really interpreted an industrial product intended for consumers.

His constant relationship with food made him the perfect face for the new Just Eat promotional campaign. The pop star gets sweets, sushi, spaghetti, pizza and other delicacies delivered to the tune of Did Somebody Saythe jingle chosen for the spot.

For the company, this is a way to celebrate the arrival in 19 new markets with 20 other languages ​​of the world. Just Eat is finally available in Germany, Slovakia, Poland, the Netherlands, Israel, Romania, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria and Bulgaria.

Did Somebody Say

Behind the song that accompanies the commercial is the same team that had collaborated with the company for the Snoop Dogg jingle, but not only.

Katy Perry participated in the writing and composition of the song along with Kris Pooley And McCann London. The video of the advertisement is signed by Dave Meyersformer director for the video clips of the previous singles Swish Swish And Firework.

The enthusiasm of the company

Susan O’Brienvice president of the Just Eat brand, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with the pop star:

“Katy Perry brings unprecedented star power and her fun nature matches ours perfectly. It’s the perfect partnership to continue building the instinctive connection between Just Eat and the joy of food delivery ”.

On several occasions, in fact, Katy Perry has revealed that she often uses delivery.

