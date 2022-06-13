the new way to travel for free

As taken from the movie ‘The Holiday’, starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, the home exchange it is real and this year it has become a very popular way to travel. All travelers always look for the cheapest ways to traveland one way to save money is by looking for the cheapest lodging places, where platforms like airbnb Y booking they play a very important role. Although there is a way in which you can travel even cheaper, for example, through the couchsourfing platform, but did you already know Home Exchange?, we tell you everything.

Home Exchange is a hosting platform that allows you to travel doing home exchange. Within the site there are already more than 450,000 houses in 159 countries to which you can travel safely. This year there are already more than 221,000 people registered who will use this new modality. Do you want to join? We will tell you what you need.

You may also be interested in: Meet Nomadizer, the application to meet people when you travel alone

How does Home Exchange or Exchange of houses to travel work?

You have to know that this way of traveling allows you to do unlimited exchanges in any part of the world without having to do monetary transactions among the guests. However, you do have to pay a small subscription fee to the page, which is 149 euros per year, approximately 13 euros per month, which in Mexican pesos is around 276 MXN.

To register on the platform, where you will have to introduce yourself to the community and indicate which are your favorite destinations, and you will also have to promote your House publishing good pictures and the availability of your home in the calendar.

You may also be interested in: How Rutopía works, the rural ecotourism Airbnb in Mexico

Once you are looking for a house, you can use the filters to access a more precise search that suits your needs. Send personalized messages and respond to requests you receive, then plan the details of your exchange communicating with your host through the platform, finally he or she will accept your exchange and that’s it!

Most of the houses that are available to exchange are in Europe, although you can also find a few in United States, Canada, Mexico Y Argentina. There are two ways to make an exchange: reciprocal, which is when two families exchange houses on the same date or with GuestPointswhen houses are exchanged at different times or in case a guest does not want to stay in a house, the points are given away.