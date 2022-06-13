The Mexico City Gay Choir returns to the Donceles venue with the show PEACE & PRIDE

the recognized Mexico City Gay Choir will offer a song and dance tour of the icons of popular music that have accompanied the fifty-year trajectory and struggles of the LGBTTTIQ+ community with their most recent show, Peace & Pridewithin the cycle Between lenchas, dressed and muscular.

Under the executive direction of Óscar Urtusástegui, artistic direction of Antonio Azpiri and stage direction of Fernando Gómez Pintel, the event will feature the participation of an ensemble of outstanding musicians, special guests, the dance company Mexico of Colorsas well as the always unconditional participation of the band The Monster is the Others and the pianist Edward Vera.

In this regard, Azpiri points out: “The concert program has been made up of some pop songs, both in English and Spanish, which are part of the personality of the Choir, highlighting a tribute to two very important Latin artists such as Selena and Gloria Estefan.”.

The choreography is by Alberto Salgado, in addition to the work carried out by different teams in the coordination of costumes and scenery, graphic design and makeup.

About the pool

The Mexico City Gay Choir is currently one of the most endearing artistic groups in the country’s capital. Founded in 2013, its first big performance was held in 2015 and it was a Christmas concert.

Since then it has offered more than 120 shows with music and singing of the most diverse genres, from songs by Juan Gabriel, rock music and great musical comedies, to classical music. In nine years of existence, he has also collaborated with artists such as Hugh Jackman, Mónica Naranjo, Gloria Trevi, Ana Bárbara, Regina Orozco, Morganna Love and many others.

Peace & Pride will be presented on Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 at the Esperanza Iris City Theater, located at Donceles 36, Historic Center, check schedules and prices, here.

With information from the Directorate of the Theater System of Mexico City, Photos: FB corogayciudaddemexico

Do not stop receiving in your mail, Facebook or Twitter all the information and premieres of the plays in Mexico City.