“The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich” on HGTV: this is how Melissa McCarthy joined the Five Timers Club “SNL”

Melissa McCarthy and her cousin, actress Jenna Perusich, will be featured in a new show called “The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich”, which will include heart-warming home renovations! Let’s take a look at the previous successful TV run of the “Bridesmaids” star ahead of her premiere Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET / PT on HGTV and discovery +.

The cousins ​​engage in hilarious hijackings as they restore homes for a worthy clientele in the six-episode series “The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich.” Throughout the series, they surprise people who serve others with home renovations. After their debut appearance on HGTV in 2020, the two wanted to continue giving back to those who are devoted to selfless acts. However, this isn’t the first time the “Ghostbusters” star has appeared on TV.

What shows has Melissa McCarthy hosted?

Melissa McCarthy is an actress, comedian, writer and producer best known for her appearances as Megan in the 2011 comedy “The Bridesmaids”, Molly Flynn-Biggs on the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly” and Sookie St. James on The WB television series “A Mom as a Friend”. She began hosting “Saturday Night Live” on October 1, 2011 and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of her. She subsequently appeared on the show on April 6, 2013; 1 February 2014; February 13, 2016; and May 13, 2017. February 4, 2017; 11 February 2017; April 15, 2017; and on May 13, 2017, she played Sean Spicer in the “Sean Spicer Press Conference” skit. Every time she has hosted SNL, she has been nominated for an Emmy, which she ultimately won in 2017.

The Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor, comedian and producer has taken on the role of the new host of “Little Big Shots” from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 for a completely new and completely revamped season. With the unbeatable duo of Melissa and Ellen at the helm – two of the funniest and brightest women in Hollywood – young people who surpass the odds, reject stereotypes and fulfill their ambitions gave viewers an insight into what the most talented people are like. beautiful of today and tomorrow. ! She took on the role of host on Steve Harvey’s children’s talent show.

Why is Melissa McCarthy considered the best “SNL” host of the current era?

Melissa McCarthy said in the opening monologue of her first Saturday Night Live appearance in 2011 that she had dreamed of this moment all her life. She was obvious. McCarthy was a founding member of the famed West Coast comic collective The Groundlings, so her sketching work was already in her blood when she broke into “The Bridesmaids.” She was game-proof when she arrived to host later that year, ready to take on anything the writers could throw at her. Although several moments in that episode saw her sparingly and one of her completely ignored her, when she returned in 2013, each skit was structured around her. McCarthy, who returned for her fifth stint as a guest in 2017, was well on her way to becoming the most refined and coherent “SNL” host of the contemporary era.

McCarthy’s rapid rise to the Five-Timers Club places her in the company of legendary “Saturday Night Live” hosts such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks and Steve Martin. It’s a predominantly white male forum, but McCarthy’s joining the Five-Timers Club changed that and she gave several key women from “SNL’s” past the opportunity to come together in the same area and create a fun new chapter. of the recurring routine. The number of women who have hosted the show well more than five times has almost tripled since the last visit, thanks to the addition of Melissa McCarthy, Scarlett Johansson and Tina Fey. While McCarthy’s monologue is not devoted to the rehash of one of the longest-running “SNL” gags, she has set the stage for a more representative visit to the club in the future. Even without the irony or otherwise, every time McCarthy has hosted “SNL” she deserves to be celebrated as it cannot be argued that she is one of the most experienced, passionate and engaging comic performers of her age.

Since when did Melissa McCarthy become interested in home remodeling?

McCarthy and Perusich’s new program “The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich,” was in part inspired by Jonathan and Drew Scott’s “Celebrity IOU” series, in which prominent celebrities renovate homes for friends and mentors. In 2020, the “God’s Favorite Idiot” actress chose to work on a project for Perusich’s parents, who are retired Chicago police officers. Perusich told PEOPLE that the renovation “has simply changed their lives in every aspect.” After their initial appearance on HGTV, the two wanted to continue giving back to others who engage in selfless acts.