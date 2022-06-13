The Camaro in which Chris Evans and Shakira could start their love

Chris Evans, famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was one of those targeted by fans when it came to suggesting suitors for Shakira after her separation from Gerard Piqué. He then meets the spectacular car that Evans drives and that the Colombian singer could get to know.

June 13, 2022 6:14 p.m.

After the dramatic separation of Shakira with Gerard Piqué, fans began to idealize suitors for the Colombian singer. One of the names that emerged along with henry cavillwas the one of Chris Evanswhom we know for giving life to Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Evans was also awarded a possible courtship with Selena Gomezand although rumors of a relationship with the Portuguese actress Alba Baptista they are stronger, there was no confirmation by any of the parties, so he would remain single. What is true of the actor who plays steve rogersis the spectacular car that drives.

The vehicle in question is a luxurious 1967 Camaro RS that his friend gave him Robert Downey Jr. For his birthday. These Chevrolets can be found at a value of 20 thousand dollarsbut the one given to him by the actor who gives life to Hombre de Hierrowas modified in a very particular way and components were added that raised its value to 275 thousand dollars.

This Chevy that Shakira could get to know, has a powerful engine under the hood LS3: a motor 6.2-liter small-block V8. The company SpeedKorehired by RDJ for the modification, added to this engine a 2.9-litre Whipple superchargerwith which it is capable of generating a power of 750 horsepower.

Inside, Evans’ car has designs inspired by his character from the Marvel comics, designed by Downey Jr. himself. In the center of the steering wheel is the horn, which has the shield of Captain America. The seats have leather upholstery, similar in color to the bomber jacket Rogers wears in the movies. Look at the photos of this spectacular Camaro:

Captain America’s shield as a horn, on the steering wheel.

The interior of Chris Evans’ Camaro RS, which Shakira could get to know.