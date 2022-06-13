The anecdote of Tom Hanks in front of the Mona Lisa during the recording of The Da Vinci Code: “Who can?”

Actor Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, better known as Tom Hanksrecalled one of his funniest and most sublime experiences during the recording of the film The Da Vinci Code. He happily recounted the night of his birthday when he changed his pants in front of the iconic Mona Lisa paintingby Leonardo da Vinci. The American considered that this is an experience that not everyone could live, since they also celebrated it with a cake in the Great Hall.

The famous Louvre museum in Paris was the scene for Hanks’ misdeedwhich until now he remembers as one of the funniest of his career, according to what he said in an interview for New York Times. The actor declared that this memorable moment made up for the bad reviews and the disappointment that the franchise caused after its premiere.

Although The Da Vinci Code was not to Tom Hanks’ liking, it was a very successful film.

Also, Despite the fact that his views on the film do not coincide with the production, he assured that he has many good memories of this shoot.: “It was my forty-something birthday. We were filming in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa! They brought me a birthday cake in the Great Hall! Who can have that experience? Any cynicism there? Of course not!” Hanks recalled.

The 65-year-old performer admitted that for him, adaptation of the novel The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown and the two films that followed it were “nonsense”. Hanks commented that both the 2006 film and Angels & Demons from 2009 and Hell 2016, are the product of a “commercial company”. And it is that it is necessary to remember that those films did not represent the best participations of the actor, according to the critic.

Copies of “The Da Vinci Code” and “Holy Blood, Holy Grail”, in front of the London Court

The films in which he plays Robert Langdon, a professor of art history and symbology, were destroyed by connoisseurs of the seventh art and Hanks got three of the worst reviews of his acting career: “God, that was a commercial company. Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are bullshit. The Da Vinci Code was nonsense, ”he sentenced.

Hanks referred to the films as “delightful scavenger hunts that are as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage.” Apparently, the criticism left a bad taste in his mouth for these productions.despite having glorious memories like the one he had in front of the Mona Lisa.

Tom Hanks considered The Da Vinci Code trilogy as one of his worst acting reviews Mario Anzuoni – Reuters

“I mean, Dan Brown, God bless him, says, ‘Here’s a sculpture somewhere in Paris! It is not far away. Do you see how a cross is formed on a map? Well, it’s kind of a cross’. But they are as cynical as a crossword puzzle. All we were doing was promising a distraction,” he said.

Finally, clarified that he is not against commercial projects, but that with the third installment of the saga, they were already “indefensible” tapes: “There is nothing wrong with good business, as long as it is good business. By the time we did the third one, we showed that it wasn’t such a good deal,” he added.

The Ron Howard-directed trilogy earned just over $1.5 billion worldwide.