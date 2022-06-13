Ted’s CGI series could have a great future in Peacock

A few months ago it was announced that a new series of Ted is being worked on, the unique teddy bear with language for adults and profanity for everyone, this was clearly welcome news for all fans of the character, since they know a lot about Ted, thanks to the movie franchise that its creator has launched.

So now that the project is in the works, the prequel series to the movie of the same name from the creator of Family Guy, Seth MacFarlanehas stated over the weekend about the inherent challenge of making a prequel, when much of the original film’s creative energy came from the star Mark Wahlberg.

Who has made it clear that he will not return for the Peacock series, and that this series will be set in the 1990s, where Ted will present a younger version of John Bennett to a much cooler Ted and less jaded by his fame:

“For me, the challenge was really how does this character exist in a world without Mark Wahlberg?”. MacFarlane said at the PGA Produced By conference on Sunday. “That was really two-handed. The movie was a real feat of visual effects work for the artists who made it. But also, if you look at the raw footage before the bear was put on, a lot of it was Mark.”

“You can move as fast as you want in production, and you’re still at the mercy of six or eight months, no matter how long it takes to complete the CGI”he explained. “So, in a lot of ways, it’s what we just went through with ‘The Orville,’ [fue] just a massive post-production task. The show had just aired, and I feel like we finished filming a long time ago.”

As an additional fact, Ted, earned almost $600 million worldwide with a budget of $65 million and was the highest grossing film of Universal in 2012, something that nobody expected, which made it easy for the studio to greenlight a sequel, where Ted 2 did not do so well, grossing only $216.7 million worldwide, on a budget of almost $70 million, which is why Universal froze the franchise.

About the series, we share a brief official synopsis of Ted, the series: It’s 1993 and Ted the Bear’s moment of fame has passed, leaving him living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and a cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes down to it, Ted is willing to take a risk to help his friend and his family.”