Taika Waititi says Love and Thunder will have epic cameos

We are weeks away from the release of the latest movie from Marvel Studios, and the director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititiis getting fans excited that the movie will have some epic cameos, he stated during a new Thor 4 interview, where Waititi was asked about the high bar he set with Thor: Ragnarok, bringing in characters like Matt Damon and Sam Neill for hilarious appearances.

So now fans are wondering if Thor: Love and Thunder will be able to meet the expectations of the fans when it comes to offering great cameos, to which in the words of Taika Waititi he says: “Yes”.

You see, Waititi says that he really has to say as little as possible about the surprise appearances in Thor 4: “Otherwise it won’t be a cameo. You can’t talk about it. Then they might as well be on the bill.”so it has become an expected act in Marvelboth to keep fans amazed with news and surprises, and to continue to deliver the necessary ingredients for the formula that Marvel movie fans pay to buy.

I mean, these cameos are a perfect example: they were a cool little novelty in Thor: Ragnarökbut now they’re an expectation in Thor: Love and Thunder, so one of the only weak points in the MCU’s armor: novelty becomes routine.

Also, another challenge of including surprises in an MCU movie is to preserve the secrecy, in a cinematographic production that the whole world is watching, since Thor: Love and Thunder has already been revealed in a big cameo from Russell Crowewho will play Zeus, ruler of the divine realm of Olympus.

Additionally, Matt Damon, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth are expected to return as Asgardian actors who will play “Loki,” “Odin,” and “Thor” (respectively), and Melissa McCarthy is expected to play “Hela” in the production. universe of Thor: Ragnarok’s history, in addition to those cameos, the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy will be in part of the movie and Jaimie Alexander’s Sif returns, and some famous comic actors (Ben Falcone, Jenny Morris, Simon Russell Beale) will also appear in the film. in undisclosed roles.