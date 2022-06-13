Scott Derrickson conquers the FICG public

the filmmaker Scott Derricksonone of the key figures in genre cinema and who recently produced Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madnessarrived at Guadalajara International Film Festival to present his new film, The Black Phone.

For about an hour, the filmmaker offered a master class for the FICG audience entitled “Creating worlds from darkness”with which he shared details of his experience as a director and writer, since he made his Hollywood debut with Emily Rose’s exorcism.

Received with applause, Scott began his master’s degree with a reference to his current film, which is based on a short story by Joe Hillthe son of Stephen King, “I went into a bookstore and I saw like 12 new horror books, I picked one up and I didn’t know who Joe was,” he said.

“The first story was called something like The Greatest Horror Story and I felt like I was pretty confident but it was one of the best I’ve ever read, I bought the book and saw The Black Phone, it was one of the smaller ones, but I saw it as a movie,” he added.

Since he connected with the story, he knew he had to take it to the cinema, because he had never seen two horror stories in one before, “Joe united two horror genres in one: a serial killer story and a ghost horror story in one. single story,” he said.

During the presentation, the filmmaker shared that The Black Phone It is a mixture of the story of Joe Hill with his own experiences, especially what he lived during his childhood in Denver; so, the film became a great catharsis “to overcome what I lived through”.

Scott is one of the key filmmakers in the horror scene and for The Black Phone joined the ranks of bluehousethe production house that has developed a large part of genre cinema, but its trajectory goes back years with Emily Rose’s exorcism.

“I have met several colleagues, after school I saw that Robert Cargill was good, that’s why we wrote Sinister together, Carl was a critic of a web page, I read his columns, I sent him emails and we maintained connection, we became friends”, Derrickson remembered.

“We met one day in a hotel in Las Vegas for a drink, we sat for hours and drank, he suggested the idea for Sinestro, he presented it to me and we did it. In six or seven weeks we prepared it, we have been partners since then and he was my best man at the wedding, ”he said.

About your experience with Doctor Strangesaga of which he was first director and then producer, Scott shared that it was a pleasure to join the Marvel universe, but he would have liked to know how much such a story demands “the physical fatigue was brutal”.

“The level of demand for Marvel movies is high, I remember that Robert Downey Jr He went to the premiere of the film just as a support and there he asked me: “Did you survive? Did you get divorced? That’s how this world of plaintiffs is”, commented the filmmaker.

“I think what Marvel was looking for at that time was a particular vision, I had a psychedelic idea about the story, I love the Marvel universe, but as a person who watched their movies I felt that they were the same over and over again, I wanted to give a I turn to that,” he added.

Scott Derrickson concluded his talk in Guadalajara International Film Festival with a question and answer session with the public and a brief moment in which he signed some autographs. Mexico is the promotional starting point for his film The Black Phone.

