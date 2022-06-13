Sam’s Club Exposed for ‘Flying Raisin Donuts’

The consumer decided to showcase the brand with a video showing the fly on the product’s packaging.

The consumer’s post was responded to by the Mexican store’s customer service.

Currently, brands in the world are focused on providing their consumers with a good experience where they demonstrate the quality of the product or service that the company provides. Given this, there are many brands that have been exposed on social networks by their own customers after not receiving a good experience, as is the case with a consumer who called out Sam’s Club for selling donuts with what I call “flying raisins” on flies.

Currently this concept with the irruption of the digital age has increased. Therefore, the presence of the Customer Experience Manager in the Marketing department is essential, which is why specialists assure that the best must be offered to the audience at all times, in order to avoid reports and complaints on these digital platforms.

Consumer flashes Sam’s Club for “flying raisin donuts”

A consumer identified as @KikeCaraMel pointed out the lack of hygiene of Sam’s Club products, after finding at the signature bakery a package of donuts with flies.

Through his publication on the social network Twitter, the consumer shared the most experience he had with the food product, where in the shared video the insect can be seen flying inside the sweet bread packaging.

They already sell the donuts with flying raisins in the @SamsClubMexico of #Civac 😝😝 pic.twitter.com/ttraoEKO0Z – Enrique CM🧸 (@KikeCaraMel) June 12, 2022

Faced with his complaint in the digital world, the consumer’s publication was answered by the customer service of the Mexican store, who asked him to contact them by private message to solve his case. To date, the consumer has not published more on the subject in his account.

Let us remember that the quality of the product or service is a very important point in the consumer’s experience, because for this reason the vision that a client has of a brand or company can vary. According to data from the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization, food contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites or harmful chemicals cause more than 200 diseases, from diarrhea to cancer, worldwide.

Quality control is the set of operational tools that manage to optimize processes and achieve the objectives proposed by the organization, so that customers are satisfied with the final product they purchase. That is why every company and every brand has people behind it, just as every customer, by consuming them, comes into direct or indirect contact with other people at some point.

It is not the first time that a consumer exhibits a brand for its unhealthy products, where brands like Bimbo have been singled out for containing hair or even plastic fragments.

But the most recent case was an Oxxo consumer who denounced the retail store for selling him a coffee with cockroach eggs, for which he questioned the brand for its quality control, qualifying the products they sell as “terrible hygiene.”

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation that it generates in the digital pulse, for which Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

