Reviews: Review of “Lightyear”, Angus MacLane’s animated film (Pixar – Disney)

This 26th Pixar feature film is a spin off effective and entertaining from a basic proposal for consumption by children (especially boys), but it is light years away from the charm, sensitivity, grace and creativity that made the saga of toy story in a classic not only of animated cinema but within the great history of the seventh art in general.

Lightyear (United States/2022). Direction: Angus MacLane. Screenplay: Jason Headley and Angus MacLane. Photography: Jeremy Lasky and Ian Megibben. Editing: Anthony Greenberg. Music: Michael Giacchino. Featuring the voices of Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Efren Ramirez, and Keira Hairston. Distributor: Disney. Duration: 100 minutes. Suitable for all public.

After more than two years, Pixar returns to theaters. After the ephemeral passage -pandemic through- of United (Onwards) in theaters in March 2020, Disney decided that the next three productions from that studio (Soul, Luca Y Net) were to feed the offer of its Disney+ streaming platform. And just this long-awaited return to the big screens is with a movie that could perfectly have gone directly to home devices. Not because this 26th title of the factory is unsuccessful or lacks spectacularity, but because it has lost much of the charm and capacity for surprise that have always characterized Pixar. It is a basic story that ranks among the most conventional in its rich history along with the sequel to cars.

The prologue informs us that in 1995 little Andy received the Buzz Lightyear doll after seeing a film about the heroic space warden that immediately became his favorite title. Lightyear it’s that movie.

And, unfortunately, despite being Pixar’s strongest commitment to the science fiction genre, it is also one of the most predictable. Buzz Lightyear (now with the voice of Chris Evans instead of Tim Allen) is still the daring and individualistic pilot of always and one of the premises of this story will be to learn to be patient (time passes very differently in space) and work as a team a-la-star trek with his new collaborators: Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), Darby Steel (Dale Soules), Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi) and the cat-robot Sox (Peter Sohn), who is the most accomplished comic relief.

Beyond some findings typical of adventure films with initially failed missions, last-second escapes or redemptions when everything seems lost, perhaps the greatest audacity of the entire film is the naturalness and sweetness with which it is shown that Captain Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) has another woman as a partner (this “boldness” earned her a ban so that the film can be released in several Arab countries).

The problem is that in the midst of the vertigo and the accumulation of constant stimuli, the film loses its audacity, originality, and creativity. At the umpteenth appearance of some giant vines that devastate the different characters, one only confirms that the script co-written by Jason Headley and director Angus MacLane here does not have much to innovate or surprise in a film that in many ways has more stamp of Disney than Pixar.

In any case, the excellence of the animation, the charisma of its protagonist and the good combination of the different elements of the formula make this interplanetary journey an experience that the children’s audience (especially the male audience) will know how to enjoy without too much effort ( no demands).

