New Images of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Movie News

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters in Mexico on July 7 and advertising for the film is at its highest point. Now new images of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman have been revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next big bet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with which they will introduce Christian Bale’s butcher god to Gor, in addition to bringing back the duo made up of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, who starred in a new round of colorful and eccentric posters.

Through Twitter some images were shared showing Thor and Mighty Thor demonstrating their Thunder power with their respective weapons such as the Stormbreaker and Mjolnir. Even the House of Ideas took time to create a poster with Hemsworth’s bicep in full width of the image with a heart-shaped tattoo and the following message “Real 3D”, of course to promote the special format of the film.





Some alternate images show Gorr looking scary while holding the All-Black Necrosword. Do you consider yourself a fan of the new MCU villain? Then you must see the individual poster of this character, because it is the only one that contrasts the bright and cheerful colors of the rest of the protagonists.

And since all the characters are humans, gods or animals will have an important weight in the story, a new poster was also revealed. Tooth Grinder and Tooth Gnasher, the two goats that will be part of Thor’s team in this new adventure directed by Taika Waititi.





This new round of colorful posters is a fun reminder of the premiere of Thor: Love and Thundera film that will hit theaters in Mexico on July 7 and will also feature performances by a stellar cast: Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Russell Crowe, among many others.