Mom threw her son a party, no one went but WWE wrestler surprised him

The fighters are superheroes and not because of “fantastic powers”, it’s because of the way the little ones admire them. Aware of that role that she plays as a superstar of World WrestlingEntertainmentthe gladiator Veer Mahaan had a huge detail with a birthday boy named Landon who had a terrible experience in his celebration.

Is viral story on twitter was disclosed by Jessica, the boy’s mother, who explained how devastated she was that Nobody came to the celebration that organized Landonof whom he shared an image next to a balloon with the number 6 completely alone in what looks like a room in a forest.

“Not a single person showed up for my son’s 6th birthday. Nobody. I invited his 24 classmates and now I have no idea what to do or how to make it right for him,” the distraught mother said.

With more than 50 thousand likes and 5 thousand retweets at the time of publication of this note, Jessica’s message reached Veer Mahaanwho just a few months ago debuted in the main cast of WWE and sent a great message looking to comfort him when he saw himself completely alone in what was supposed to be his big celebration.

“hi landon. Namaste. I want you to know that When I step into the ring this Monday night on WWE RAW, I will try to win my match for you. Maybe you don’t want to see it because I can be kind of scary, I can be an evil guy. Have a great birthday little friend,” Mahaan wrote on Twitter.

Hey Landon!!!

Namaste! ???????? I want you to know that when I get into the ring on @WWE #RAW on Monday night, I’m gonna try to win one for you. You might not want to watch though. Might be a bit scary. I can be a mean dude. ???? ???? ???????? Have a great birthday, little bro. ???? — Veer Mahaan (@VeerMahaan) June 13, 2022

Currently, Veer Mahaan fights like heels (rough) on the red mark of Monday Night RAW and in his first appearances he dealt tremendous beatings to the legendary Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik. This fighter of Indian origin is expected to be one of the faces of the future of the company in its quest to continue growing on a global scale.

