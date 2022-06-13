Mohamed Hadid, Terrence Howard on the California delinquent taxpayer list

Ads

Mohamed Hadid, whose Bel-Air mansion has just been razed to the ground, is on the latest list of 500 criminal taxpayers by the latest State of California Franchise Tax Board.

Hadid is named on the semi-annual list for owing $ 243,143.66 to the government.

The real estate developer – also known as the father of world famous models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid – recently raised eyebrows about his financial situation.

Mohamed’s multi-million dollar home in Bel-Air was destroyed last week after years of legal trouble. The property, dubbed the “Starship Enterprise,” hovered precariously atop a hill and didn’t meet some city approvals.

In 2019, a judge declared the house “a clear and present danger” to the neighbors “and ordered its demolition. However, Mohamed, 73, said he didn’t have the $ 5 million in funds to raze the property.

The house, which he originally hoped to sell for $ 100 million, was auctioned for $ 5 million earlier this year.

Page Six reported in April that Mohamed appears to have lost tens of millions of dollars in construction loans and owes millions more to a myriad of builders.

Also on this year’s delinquent taxpayer list is Terrence Howard, who was a favorite of the IRS. The 53-year-old “Empire” actor owes $ 255,715.72.

In 2019, Howard was reportedly under investigation for criminal tax evasion. In addition, he has been hit with tax liens three times in previous years.

And finally, new on this year’s list is Jim Buss, a partial owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, who owes $ 232,022.47.

