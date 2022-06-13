Mexico, behind in offers of benefits for the worker

For the Mexican worker, his well-being is a priority, which includes his physical, financial and emotional health, as well as enjoying flexibility on the part of the employer; however, in Mexico there is a lag in this type of compensation, warn specialists.

“Offering wellness plans is a global trend, although in Mexico we are a little behind,” says Claudia Castro, director of Retirement at the consulting firm Willis Towers Watson.

He warns that offering benefits to staff, such as health care, or organization for remote work, nurtures the permanence of collaborators.

“Employees are typically attracted by an interesting monetary compensation, but they are kept by everything they experience in the company, by the environment, by everything that is given to them,” Castro explains in an interview.

Among these types of benefits can be help for the registration of children, help to generate a budget, lower costs in medical consultations, exemplifies.

Multinational companies, he says, are considering these benefits as a must in your offer of value to the employee.

What does the Mexican worker want?

The priority for the Mexican worker is their well-being, and in second place, flexibility, according to information from Willis Towers Watson.

But in the case of hybrid schemes —which are part of the companies’ flexibility— companies are facing various challenges, explains Claudia Castro, spokesperson for the consulting firm.

“Companies are asking themselves, what day should I go, what day do I want the employees to go, and which of them. Likewise, they question whether it is convenient for the employee to expose himself every day to traveling by transport carrying his computer equipment, ”he exposes, citing the questions that companies in Mexico are barely resolving.

In third place among the priorities for Mexican workers are listening strategies, which refers to everything that has to do with being a listened employee, with forums to share experiences and feel included.

The future of work lies in meeting these needs and taking advantage of the benefits that will arise as compensation for companies, such as greater productivity and motivation in the worker, Castro pointed out.

