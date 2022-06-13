love and thunder”… give yourself your eye plug

We share with you the new poster of “Thor: love and thunder”, the Marvel movie that is soon to be released in theaters and that has raised more than a sigh because we see the superhero as God brought him into the world.

This film will be released in theaters on July 7, but not only does the story have us with the creeps, but also the scenes in underclothes of actor Chris Hemsworth, who gives life to the “God of thunder” .

And it is that in some scenes he comes out naked, as God brought him into the world and in reality his body seems to have been carved by the Nordic gods themselves. In fact, in this new poster, the handsome Chris Hemsworth appears from behind, and his marked back and legs can be seen perfectly.

In the part that corresponds to his buttocks, the title of the film appears. Of course, the art designers did it on purpose so that we can’t admire his statuesque body. Anyway, we’ll have to wait a few more weeks to see it in action.

We will also see the beautiful Natalie Portman as the Goddess of Thunder, as she will return to her role as Jane Foster, but now she will wear a superhero costume. She even had to do an exercise routine to gain muscle mass prior to filming.

This is the new promotional poster for “Thor: Love and Thunder.” You like?

