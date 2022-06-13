Love and Thunder and movie posters

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to be released and from Marvel they are using the marketing machinery with a new clip and posters of the long-awaited film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the next entry in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where the God of Thunder will be threatened by a rival like never before: Gorr The God Butcher. This villain wants revenge on all gods and the Asgardian is on his list. Armed with the Necrosword the character in charge of the talented Christian bale It will have a huge impact on the MCU.

The film will be released on July 8 and Marvel launched the marketing machinery with a new promotional clip for the film starring Chris Hemsworth like Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. In this case the new trailer begins with an alarming statement: “A maniac is behind us and we have to do something”Thor says.

The mighty hero who has the ax as a weapon Stormbreaker says that he put together the best team of all time consisting of Korg, Valkyrie, the Guardians of the Galaxy and his ex-girlfriend: Mighty Thor. Of course, this time Jane Foster proves herself worthy of lifting the hammer Mjolnir and becomes a superhero who is apparently even more powerful than Thor himself.

+Thor: Love and Thunder Posters

For his part, Gorr The God Butcher is killing deities and comes to face the Asgardian, so Thor draws the attention of this villain. According to the new antagonist, the God of Thunder is not like his previous victims because he really “fight for something”in the exact words of the character masterfully played by Christian bale. Taika Waititi assured that this characterization will be one of the best in the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder It also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Taika Waititi as Korg, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. among others. The film is directed by Taika Waititi just like the previous entry in the franchise: ragnarok.