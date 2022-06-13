Kourtney Kardashian showed the strange and controversial cut she made to her seven-year-old son: “He doesn’t look happy”

kourtney kardashian is the center of controversy again, but this time it is not due to some statement during the reality show that she stars in with her family or to an eccentric party like her wedding with Travis Barker a few weeks ago, but because of a decision about the appearance of Reign Aston Disic, the youngest of his three children. The influencer posted on her Instagram account a series of photos showing the boy with a new haircut, which according to his followers was not the best idea.

Users have criticized her for some time for changing her way of dressing and adapting to the style of musician Travis Barkerwith whom she has been in a relationship since 2020 and last month officially became her husband after three celebration ceremonies. “Where is the cool style that Kourtney used to have? She’s gone goth and ‘vampiresque’ these days,” An admirer commented on a photo in which the new spouses appear, and another was more severe in her note: “I had never seen a woman change her personality so much for a man.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have six children, together, from their past relationships and seek to have the first in common kourtneykardash – @kourtneykardash

“He doesn’t look happy,” commented a user who already has more than 7,000 likes. “His little face says it all”, “poor child”, “changing your style for a man is one thing, but having to change the style of your children too… weak and ridiculous”, reads between the negative reactions that mark her for imposing an inappropriate haircut for her young age. Few of them are positive: “Aw, a mini Travis on the way.”

Kourtney Kardashian surprised on her Instagram account with the new look of Reign, her youngest son @kourtneykardash – @kourtneykardash

Reign is seven years old and is the product of her relationship with model Scott Disick. In addition to him, they have two other children: Mason Dash12 years old, and Penelope Scotlandaged 9. Their births were broadcast in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney have joint custody of their children and often spend long periods with both.

Kourtney Kardashian’s followers criticized her for the new look of her seven-year-old son, Reign, considering it inappropriate for his age @kourtneykardash – @kourtneykardash

This is not the first time that Reign’s cut has caused controversy among his followers. In August 2020, after retaining a long mane, a photo of the little boy showed him with a completely shaved head. His mother commented at the time that she was not happy with the decision. Some time ago she had already been pointed out on the contrary, for allowing her to have long hair and responded to criticism: “The most beautiful hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise, ABCDEFG.”

Many followers find that look to be a tribute to Travis Barker in his early days as the drummer for Blink 182when a mohawk adorned his head and became a popular cut in the early 2000s.

The three children of Kourtney Kardashian and the three of Travis Barker, Aitana De la Hoya, 23, Landon Asher, 18, and Alabama Luella, 16, live together and even travel together. Aitana is not his biological daughter, she is the product of the relationship between her ex Shanna Moakler and Óscar De la Hoya, however, Barker received her as if she were his own from the first moment and they remain very close.