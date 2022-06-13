Kim Kardashian Celebrated North West’s Birthday With An Anime Party

While on your Instagram account kim kardashian Show off your vacation with Pete Davidson on a paradisiacal beach, on TikTok, specifically on the account she shares with her daughter North West, He showed how his daughter’s early celebration was.

The little girl turns nine this June 15, so everything indicates that Kim Kardashian advanced the party for last weekend. In the video that she shared on the social network, You can see that the theme chosen for the celebration was anime.

This was also made clear with the message that accompanied the publication: “Kuromi Time”. The character of “Fantasy Magic Melody” was the protagonist of this birthday party in which North was very happy.

The little girl enjoyed with her friends and a body of Kuromi, who shared with those present. It was also possible to see the participation of Kim Kardashian, who was seen throwing some stuffed animals with her daughter.

North West is the eldest daughter of Kanye West and the founder of Skims and is becoming more and more prominent within the Kardashian clan. Despite the fact that Ye has expressed his discomfort regarding the use of social networks by the little girl, Kim Kardashian seems to have another opinion and shows signs that she is allowing and teaching him how to link with these tools, through this TikTok account that goes by the name Kim and North.

Watch North West’s Birthday Video