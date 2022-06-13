Kardashian fans believe Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou has a “whole new face” in TikTok video

KYLIE Jenner’s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou has been banged by fans who claim she looks years older after several failed plastic surgeries.

Stassie and Kylie shared a video on TikTok of the two models applying lip gloss, before the release of their stas x kylie mini cosmetics collection today on KylieCosmetics.com.

But fans flooded TikTok’s comment section saying 25-year-old Stassie looks unrecognizable.

“Stassie what did you do?” one worried fan asked, while another followed him: “Stassie ???? Have you changed your face? “

A third remarked: “Stassie doesn’t even look like Stassie anymore.”

Others said her history of plastic surgery only served to age her.

“He’s 25, so he looks 40, something went wrong,” commented one person.

Another added, “Stas makes Kardashians look normal.”

Many felt that with her enhanced lips and eyes she looked like her parents’ doppelgänger – both of them.

“It looks like Stassie may be Kylie’s mom,” said one follower, while another retorted, “Help! I thought he was her father for a minute. “

PLASTIC PROBLEMS

In April, Kylie’s best friend admitted going through “failed” procedures and boldly listed which parts she had done and “redone”.

Appearing in the April 13 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Stassie gave a shocking revealing interview.

He talked in depth about “beauty standards”, how fans will say the “meanest shit” and his “mistaken” plastic surgery journey before finding his current “natural” happy medium.

“I wanted to feel good about my fat girls, so I did them, and other things too,” he began boldly.

When asked about her “first procedure”, Stassie replied: “Lip filler”.

The brunette beauty added that the facility was “Not in a good place. Do your research “.

“I didn’t do it right – it seemed [she pouted her lips]. I wasn’t cute, I had to undo everything and redo everything ”.

THE COVERAGE OF INSECURITY

Stassie has spoken boldly about her lips ever since: “I literally got my lips tattooed yesterday because when you take lip filler it ruins your lip color naturally.

“My lips were so pink and when you take lip fillers I swear they turned a white color.

Her famous best friend Kylie first received her lip fillers in 2015 and her pout is part of her brand.

“I have this thing where I speak from one side of the mouth, one side is higher up; I tried to fix it with a lip filler so many times it started to look worse ”.

“Someone does the job and it doesn’t look good – do you really think that’s how they wanted it to end?” she courageously continued.

“They are trying to fix an insecurity.”

STASSIE X KYLIE

Last week, Kylie went to her Instagram profile to share a glam photo with her best friend.

In the image, the TV personality and his friend pose in identical latex bodysuits, one in pink and one in blue.

Thong dresses were paired with matching latex gloves and Kylie sported a pink wig to match her look while Stassi sported a blue wig to complement hers.

Both girls wore fully glam makeup as they modeled their collaboration collection together.

The Hulu star captioned her post: “AHHHH FINALLY !! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming of this collaboration a few years ago and we finally made it happen.

“Our mini collection includes a duo of glosses, a special Stassie lip kit, a highlighter in Stas’ perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliners. It was so special to create it with my best friend ”.

