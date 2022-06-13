Jordy Caicedo, the striker they are looking for in Europe

The UANL Tigers are waiting to release a player slot Not Trained in Mexico to be able to add to his first reinforcement from abroad and according to the version of the royal communicator, Willie Gonzalez, this would come from a European club of an ‘exotic league’, which they would already have promised.

“The issue with Tigres is that they have not been able to sell Carlos González. They already have a contract for a center forward who plays in an exotic league in Europe. They also want a midfielder,” said Willie.

In previous days, the same communicator had anticipated that the striker they were looking for was playing in an exotic league, so he immediately related to Jonathan Rodriguez, who plays in Saudi Arabia, but with the ‘differentiator’ that the league belongs to Europe, the name of Janiny Tavarez, both with a past in MX League.

"The issue with Tigres is that they have not been able to sell Carlos González. They already have a contract for a center forward who plays in an exotic league in Europe. They also want a midfielder" – @WillieMty

Neither one nor the other, the chosen one is Jordy Caicedo, forward of CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria, reported the communicator Rafael Chacón Berumen

“The reinforcement from the “exotic” league that Tigres is looking for is the 24-year-old Ecuadorian striker Jordy Caicedo. He is a national team player with Ecuador and plays for CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria. He scored 16 goals in 28 games, the player has a clause of more than 2 million euros, ”said the communicator.

Who is Jordy Caicedo?

Caicedo is 24 years old and has a contract with CSKA Sofia until 2025.

The Ecuadorian has played in Brazil for EC Vitória, in addition to going through Nacional, U Católica, Norte América, Deportivo Azogues in his country.

At club level, he has 54 goals and 12 assists in 185 official matches.

With his national team he has 2 goals in 10 appearances.

