Inside Kylie Jenner’s bathroom in $ 36 million Los Angeles mansion with lush towels, marble walls, mood lighting and her PRODUCTS

KYLIE Jenner gave fans a look inside her luxurious bathroom equipped with everything from lush towels to mood lighting.

The Hulu star is currently living life in her $ 36 million Los Angeles home.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share various photos inside her bathroom, the first showing a stack of neatly folded towels.

Alongside the towels are numerous bottles of lotions from the line of the star, Kylie Baby.

Kylie promotes more of her products on the next slide, this time they are placed inside her shower which gives fans a look at her marble walls.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum titled the set: “Only the best ingredients for my kids. I am so proud of Kylie Baby and our clean, vegan and pediatrician tested products.

“I love using them on my children knowing that they are delicate and safe … and I can’t wait to have some news soon.”

Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a baby boy, whom she welcomed four months ago and still unnamed, with rapper Travis Scott.

People loved the TV star’s bathroom, including her best friend Yris Palmer.

“My favorite,” wrote the influencer to whom Kylie simply responded with heart emojis.

Fans also intervened when one said, “Perfect”, while another noted the products: “I love the aesthetics here. The products… in reality, clouds are everything ”.

NOT IMPRESSED

Despite the positive reaction, this hasn’t always been the case when it comes to Kylie’s bathrooms.

Last year, the TV personality was ripped off after showing off her personal shower at her Kylie Cosmetics office in Los Angeles, mainly due to her “weak” water pressure.

One tweeted at the time: “Why doesn’t anyone talk about what Kylie Jenner’s shower is like?

“The water pressure and the size of the shower head. Someone send that girl to the plumber right away. “

In addition to her home in the Holmsby Hills complex and her luxury office, Kylie also owns a $ 12 million Hidden Hills complex and in 2018 worked half on a $ 13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills with Travis.

SHOW?

Showing only a piece of her luxurious life is nothing new for Kylie, as the mother of two has been accused of flaunting her enormous wealth lately.

Most recently, Kylie showed off her Balmain accessories totaling over $ 3,000.

It came just a day after Kylie shared photos of herself inside her $ 207,000 Lamborghini.

And a few weeks earlier, the TV personality posed with a $ 210,000 Birkin bag before boarding his $ 72 million private jet.

“Imagine being rich enough to lose $ 200,000 on a plain looking bag,” wrote one disgusted fan at the time.

“It must be nice to scroll and never worry about your bank account again.”

Another said, “Keep flaunting your wealth Kylie – that’s the only thing you know how to do.”

The makeup mogul was also recently on vacation on a lavish vacation in Utah and stayed in a $ 5,000-a-night luxury hotel suite.

