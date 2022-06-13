I don’t blame the jury, Johnny Depp is an excellent actor: Amber Heard

american actress Amber Heard assured during an interview with the “Today” co-host, Savannah Guthriewhich does not blame the jury for the verdict taken in his trial against Johnny Depp.

heard He stated that he even reached understand the decision to grant more than 10 million dollars to Depp for defamation.

“Actually I understand. He is a beloved character and people feel that he knows him. He is a fantastic actor,” he assured.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Virginia for a opinion piece December 2018 that she wrote on The Washington Post.

In the article, heard describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Their lawyers They argued that he was defamed by the Article despite never mentioned his name.

The verdicts ended a trial televised and media which Depp hopes will help restore his reputation, although it became a spectacle that offered a window to a complicated marriage and both actors passed the process with unclear prospects for their races.

The actress assimilated the jury’s decision and argued that several witnesses were paid.

“How could they not come to that conclusion? They had sat in those seats and listened for three weeks to relentless and unrelenting testimonials from paid employees.”

With information from Excelsior