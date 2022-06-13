George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in SWEET WAITING?

US media claim that George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin She would be expecting her third child. The parents of the twins she and alexander they would become parents again. Although neither the actor nor his partner have wanted to give statements about the recent pregnancy, close sources say they are very happy with the news.

It was the North American edition of OKAY! Magazine who revealed some photographs in which you can see a rounded curve in the abdomen of the mrs clooney that could fit with an incipient pregnancy. In addition, the media pointed out that Amal I would be in the second trimester.

