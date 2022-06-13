George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin in SWEET WAITING?

US media claim that George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin She would be expecting her third child. The parents of the twins she and alexander they would become parents again. Although neither the actor nor his partner have wanted to give statements about the recent pregnancy, close sources say they are very happy with the news.

It was the North American edition of OKAY! Magazine who revealed some photographs in which you can see a rounded curve in the abdomen of the mrs clooney that could fit with an incipient pregnancy. In addition, the media pointed out that Amal I would be in the second trimester.

George Clooney and Amal Source: Instagram @Alamuddinamalclooneyofficial1.

A source close to the couple revealed to OK! that “Amal He said at a dinner with intimates that, after the first trimester, it is beginning to appear again and very soon the fact would be in the public domain.

Furthermore, the informant added: “george I was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone.”

Clooney wants Harry and Meghan Markle to be the godparents of his new son

In addition, in an informant who spoke with the aforementioned medium, he expressed that the renowned Hollywood actor plans to have the prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as the godparents of your daughter or son.

However, there is still no official confirmation of the pregnancy or the possibility that harry and meghan join the family.