Fortnite: Filter the new weapons of the third season

Through social networks, a small list was leaked with the new weapons that will arrive in the third season of Fortnite. One of them already appeared in the first preview of this new chapter, but the rest would be the first time we heard about them. The truth is that they sound interesting.

The first of these weapons Fortnite It is called ‘sawblade’, which would be translated into Spanish as ‘saw’. That would be the one we saw in one of the previews of this season. He apparently has the power to easily take out enemy structures.. It could be a great help in build modes.

We also find that there will be a fireworks weapon. There are no pictures or details on this one. However, from the name we might think that it is similar to the flare gun. Maybe it works for us to set fire to enemies or buildings. This, in addition to being found in different parts of the map and chests, will be sold by some NPCs.

Fortnite you’ll get another couple of weapons that sound like stronger versions of shotguns and submachine guns. We infer this from their names, since one is a overloaded shotgun and the other is a charge submachine gun. We still do not know what they might look like or how they will work.

Outside of the fireworks weapon, it seems that all of them can be obtained simply by playing Fortnite. Perhaps in the next few weeks we will have glimpses of all these weapons. After all, the leaker who shared the information is known for getting different aspects of battle royale right..

When could these weapons arrive in Fortnite?

It is still unknown when these new weapons could reach Fortnite. However, the leaker assured that this week there will be an update to the game from Epic Games. We may see at least one of these very soon. We will have to be vigilant.

If it turns out they don’t arrive this week, there’s still plenty of time left in this season for them to make their introduction. The names alone sound quite interesting. We’ll see how they are received by the community. Perhaps even some of them will remain as one of the classics of Fortnite.

