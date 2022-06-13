ERC proposes self-cultivation and vaporization

The ERC spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián.

The group of Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) has presented its own proposal for the regulation of the medical cannabis in Spain. The initiative has included some key novelties with respect to the rest of the actors in the parliamentary arch, such as the request to eliminate the prohibitions so that the sick who require it can produce on own account in their homes for their personal use.

“It is necessary to allow self-cultivation to patients with a prescription who opt for this access route”reads the draft presented at the Bureau of the Health and Consumer Affairs Commission of the Congress of Deputiesto which you have had access Medical Writing.

One of the keys to the proposal, signed by Gabriel Rufianis not to limit the dispensing of cannabis to medical preparations, but also to allow the consumption of raw flower. In addition, they have also opened the door to facilitating other routes for its administration, such as vaporizers. “There are cases in which the vaporization of cannabis with a medical-grade device may be necessary,” they explained.

This position takes you a little away from the starting point of its two parliamentary partners par excellence (Socialist Party and United We Can) that in their respective conclusions had spoken at all times of medicinal cannabis through preparations or derivatives. What they have agreed on is the need to have a medical prescription to be able to get it.

Medical cannabis via Primary Care

In its proposals, the Republican group has asked that the prescription of prescriptions also be extended to doctors of the Primary Care. While he has positioned himself in favor of the dispensation reaching the entire network of pharmacies, both hospital and community. Something that is in line with the proposal that the General Council of Pharmacists took to Congress to launch a pilot test

Esquerra Republicana has opted for this formula to introduce medicinal cannabis after verifying in the different papers that have passed through the subcommittee that there is a “sufficient” scientific evidence to guarantee its therapeutic uses. “Access to the raw cannabis flower is considered necessary, since it offers the full range of cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids, which produces a increased effectiveness due to the entourage effect. they have apostilled

In order to materialize this strategy, Gabriel Rufián’s group has asked the Government to facilitate theto grant more authorized clinical trials to assess the quality, safety and efficacy of different drugs. “Medical treatments with cannabis and its derivatives will be carried out under strict medical indication and supervision for those pathologies in which it has demonstrated efficacy or the doctor considers it appropriate. Research on the medicinal uses of cannabis or its products must be promoted”they have pointed.

The draft conclusions have also served as a call for simplify the requirements for access to these drugs in the market. While it has ceded its main lines of regulation to the content of the current Law of Guarantees and Rational Use of Medicines and Health Products approved in 2015.