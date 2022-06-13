Discover all the NBA stars that appear in Adam Sandler’s Claw

Adam Sandler returned to acting with “hustle“, a film that is available in the catalog of Netflix and that tells a story about a basketball coach who wants to reach the pinnacle of success. In addition to its plot, there is something else that made it a success, especially for fans of this sport: the number of stars that appear.

Since it became known that LeBron James would take over the production, a seed germinated among basketball lovers. But when the film begins to show these stars from before and now, that seed blossomed and became the rage that it is today “hustle“. Here are 10 of the stars who participated in the film.

Juancho Hernangomez

Juancho Hernangómez, forward of the Utah Jazz, is the one who plays the role of Bo Cruz, the co-star of this film that sweeps Netflix.

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is one of the stars of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and in this movie he plays Kermit Wilt-Washington, Bo’s rival.

Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith is another of the NBA figures who appears in “Hustle”, playing Leon Rich, a sports agent who was Stanley’s classmate in college.

Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic plays center for the Dallas Mavericks, but in this movie he plays an older player who wants to be in the NBA Draft.

Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner, forward of the Orlando Magic, is the one who puts himself in the shoes of Hass, a player who was pointed out as a great talent but who actually ends up disappointing everyone.

Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle are stars of the Philadelphia 76ers, and this time they appear on screen as themselves.

dr j

Julius Erving, better known as “Dr. J,” was a basketball glory who also appeared on “Hustle.”

Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal, the idol of the Los Angeles Lakers is undoubtedly one of the shining presences of this film.

charles barkley

Charles Barkley was a glory of the Philadelphia 76ers, and this time he played himself as it happened in “Space Jam”.

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson, undisputed star of the NBA, also has his place in the film and is a fan of Bo Cruz.