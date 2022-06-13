Corona Capital: tickets are sold out and users explode against Ticketmaster

The emotion that the Corona Capital poster caused among its thousands of followers was reflected this Monday morning, during the start of the official pre-sale, and that is that despite the fact that it was the first day, the tickets were sold out in question of minutes.

At 11 o’clock this Monday, Citibanamex customers could access the Ticketmaster page and buy, before anyone else, the coveted tickets; However, long before the virtual queues began to fill up, thus exceeding 50 thousand people waiting.

In addition, the shortage of tickets and the saturation of the portal began to make their own: “Extremely limited tickets. Due to the high demand for today’s sale, ticket availability is extremely limited. As you continue through the purchase process, tickets may no longer be available. We invite you to check the availability in other sections”, was the legend with which the company warned buyers; however, many of them did not stop trying.

Around 12:00 p.m., the general subscriptions for one of the largest festivals in CDMX were sold out in all its phases, which ranged from 3,000 to 8,000 pesos; leaving all those who hoped to witness the return to Mexico of My Chemical Romance, one of this year’s star bands, with a broken heart.

Social networks were the ideal place for Internet users to vent their fury at the poor organization of the company; alleging that it is not the first time that they have been overwhelmed by public demand and the little control they have over access, in addition to excessive costs.

«So at 11 am I started the line for the #CoronaCapital and when I just entered, its fucking page never loaded, #Ticketmaster if you are going to charge a ticket in phase 4, that is, not at such a cheap price, at least update, this virtual queue is useless!”, “It’s a joke what @CoronaCapital and @Ticketmaster_Me are doing with this year’s pre-sale, not even 20 minutes passed and we were already in phase 4”, “Due to Ticketmaster’s inefficiency I’m going to wait for a toxic couple to fight and resell their #CoronaCapital tickets at a fair price,” were some of the comments from users on social networks.

The Corona will have a second day of pre-sale on June 14 and the sale to the general public will begin on the 15th, but the same response from fans is expected.

This year the music festival has several novelties, such as the fact that it will be the first time that they cover three days of concerts: March 19, 20 and 21; in addition to the fact that among the cast they gathered are artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Paramore, The Kooks, Liam Gallagher and Miley Cyrus.