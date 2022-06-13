Chris Evans has a birthday! Know the most popular titles in his filmography

Chris Evans. (REUTERS)

41 years ago, on June 13, 1981, the renowned American actor, voice actor, director and producer Christopher Robert Evans, known simply as Chris Evans. For this reason, today we want to pay tribute to him by recalling some of the productions in which he has participated and that you can see on the best-known streaming platforms.

Fantastic Four (2005)

“Fantastic Four” starring Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evans. (MarvelEntertainment)

During a space trip, four astronauts risk a strange storm that alters their DNA and endows them with magnificent superpowers. you can see it in Disney Plus.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)

Film directed by Tim Story. (Marvel)

In this, fantastic four They face their greatest challenge to date, when an intergalactic emissary arrives on planet Earth in order to prepare it for destruction. Also, Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben must join forces to deal with the unexpected return of their deadly enemy, Doctor Doom. Available in Disney Plus.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

“Captain America: The First Avenger” is a movie directed by Joe Johnston. (Marvel)

After spending three months exposing himself to a physical and tactical training program, Steve Rogers is required for his first mission as Captain America. Armed with an indestructible shield, he will wage war against evil as the leader of the Avengers. Available in DisneyPlus.

The Avengers: The Avengers (2012)

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, among others, are part of the cast of “The Avengers: The Avengers”. (Marvel Studios)

The leader and director of the SHIELD Agency makes the decision to create a team to save the world from almost certain disaster when an unknown enemy emerges as a major threat to global security. Available in Disney Plus.

Agent Carter (2013)

Hayley Atwell and Chris Evans in “Agent Carter.” (Marvel TV)

The story goes that, a year after the events of Captain America: The First Avengerr, British agent Peggy Carter is on extensive data analysis work, cracking codes for the Strategic Scientific Reserve. Watch it on Disney Plus.

Captain America and the Winter Soldier (2014)

“Captain America and the Winter Soldier” is directed by Kari Skogland. (Marvel Studios)

After the catastrophic events experienced in the great city of New York, the story tells that the superhero lives quietly in Washington DC, trying to adapt to the modern world. However, when a colleague is threatened, Rogers is drawn into a web of mystery and intrigue. Available in Disney Plus.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

On this occasion, due to an error by which Tony Stark sought to launch a new peace program, he ended up creating Ultron, a robot that wants to destroy humanity. Therefore, Thor, Hulk and the rest of the Avengers must join forces once again to fight against this negative creation. enjoy it in Disney Plus.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

“Captain America: Civil War” is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. (Marvel Studios)

In Civil War, while trying to stop Brock Rumlow in Lagos, Captain America, Falcon, Black Widow and Scarlet Witch have to execute an intervention with the common goal of preventing the theft of a lethal sample from the Institute of Infectious Diseases. In Disney Plus.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Peter Parker takes on his new identity as Spider-Man and returns to live with his aunt after his experiences with the Avengers. Upon returning, while still under the tutelage of Tony Stark, he finds that a new and very heartless enemy known as the Vulture has appeared, who intends to destroy everything he holds dear. Available in Netflix Y Starz Play.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

“Avengers: Endgame” is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. (Marvel)

After the devastation of the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in misery due to the actions of Thanos, the Mad Titan. So, with the help of their remaining allies, the Avengers must come together once more to try to stop everything and restore order to the universe. watch her on Disney Plus.

The Gray Man (2022)

“The Gray Man” opens in July. (Netflix)

According to its synopsis, a CIA element called Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, is removed from a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant. But now things have changed places and Six is ​​the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Premieres in July at Netflix.

