Celebrity tourism: the top 5 restaurants to meet celebrities in Los Angeles

By diverting attention from the palm trees, the perpetual Californian summer and the varied proposal of “alternative” lifestyles, many visit The Angels hoping to meet some famous. Although tourists fill the Walk of Fame along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, the truth is that to run into your favorite stars it is not necessary to take any of the tours that run through the neighborhoods where they live. In accordance with The Daily Meal, a famous restaurant reviews and trends site, these are some of the places where you can book a table to drink or eat surrounded by celebrities.

Since it opened its doors in 2011, Craig’s remains on the “favorites” list of the rich and famous. It’s not unusual to find expectant paparazzi with cameras in hand outside the establishment, which offers everything from typical American food to top vegan options. Habitués include Kim Kardashian, George Clooney and Joe Jonas. It is also possible to run into Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate UptonIggy Azalea or Mariah Carey on any given night.

Kim Kardashian upon arrival at Craig’s to celebrate the birthday of Larsa Pippen, model and businesswoman, in June 2019 (Credit: Daily Mail)

It is the legendary Hollywood hotel with the appearance of a French castle built in 1929. Although its structure has become outdated in relation to the constant renovation of the city, the Château Marmont remains a mythical place frequented by the most rebellious movie stars and music, and where Benicio del Toro and Scarlett Johansson are rumored to have had a sneaky encounter in one of its elevators.

The Chateau Marmont, one of the darlings of the most rebellious celebrities (Credit: Instagram/@chateaumarmont)

In addition to staying in the sonados bungalows, it is common for celebrities to opt for its intimate restaurant or elegant bar. According to the palate review website, it’s virtually inevitable not to run into a celebrity. It’s also great for enjoying a typical Los Angeles brunch or a Hollywood-inspired cocktail. Among those who prefer it are Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Dakota Johnson and Kit Harington.

A quick view of Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington upon arrival at Chateau Marmont, West Hollywood in August 2013 (Credit: Pacific Coast News)

It is renowned for the exclusive clientele that visits each of its restaurants around the world. There is no branch Nobu where you can’t enjoy both classic and innovative dishes from the japanese-peruvian gastronomy.

For more than five years, Nobu has remained one of Eva Longoria’s favorites (Credit: Raak)

Although the place in Los Angeles is highly frequented, the one located on the Malibu coast, in front of Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) became the favorite of Eva Longoria, Mary J. Blige, Megan Fox and Richie Sambora.

Nobu’s Malibu location offers a view and customers out of a movie (Credit: Open Table)

In that sense, other celebrities like Kenny G, Kris Jenner -and all their offspring-, the Schwarzenegger family, Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria they must wade through a swarm of paparazzi stationed at the entrance to enjoy the ocean view from their patio while sipping a Lyre Liar, the famous house specialty cocktail. Another habitué is Robert DeNirowho owns part of the restaurant, according to LADbible.

Nobu isn’t the only high-end space that celebrities frequent in Los Angeles. In 2016, Kendall Jenner chose Delilah to celebrate her 21st birthdayas stated Daily Mail. In this flashy and extravagant bar, fans should only keep in their memory that they once crossed paths with a famous person or that they even ordered the same cocktail, since taking photos inside is prohibited due to the nature of the clientele.

Kendall Jenner chose Delilah’s exclusivity to celebrate her 21st birthday (Credit: Daily Mail)

Set in the 1920s, Justin Bieber followed in Kendall’s footsteps two years ago and is also a favorite of Drake to offer his mythical New Year’s Eve party. It is a space designed to personify the Golden Age of Hollywood, and which became one of the favorites of Ariel Winter, Blake LivelyZoe Kravitz and Barbara Palvin.

The cameras captured Blake Lively at Delilah’s exit, in March 2018 (Credit: imagedesi.com)

1 Oak describes itself as “a one-of-a-kind experience,” and where it is common for Justin Bieber, Scott Disick and The Weeknd party until dawn. At the entrance, you often see a long line of paparazzi flashing their cameras at full speed. This glamorous warehouse is famous for its rap and hip hop nights with luxury guests included DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and A$AP Rocky.

The release at 1 OAK in Los Angeles of a song by ScHoolboy Q featuring A$AP Rocky and other rappers

The first of the premises was born in 2007 in New Yorkand then gained territory in Las Vegas, Mexico City, Tokyo and Dubai, in addition to Los Angeles. Manhattan regulars include Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Frank Ocean, Lupita Nyong’o and Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, the night is not the only time to enjoy a session of celebrity spotting high level. Ralphs, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods They are part of the list of places to meet someone famous in the “day to day”. It is even possible to meet someone while waiting in line to order coffee at any starbucks in West Hollywood, Beverly Hills or Studio City; and out of town, the one on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica never fails.