Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, again faced in Justice: the reasons – TVshow – 06/13/2022

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they give no respite. After a scandalous divorce, long disputes over the possession of their children and other legal crossroads, they are now in a new legal confrontation over a property they jointly owned in the south of France: the Château Miraval.

Pitt accused Jolie of purposely damaging the reputation of the wine business they co-owned after selling her share to an “outsider,” Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, according to court papers filed by her lawyers. This was announced by People magazine.

In 2008, the then couple bought the castle Château Miraval and the corresponding vineyard that it owned. The site is located in the town of Correns, where they also got married in 2014, and where they were able to spend several family vacations together with the six children they had.

In mid-2021 and in relation to this property, Jolie attacked and accused Pitt of blocking the sale. The actress claimed before the Justice a temporary annulment of the order that prevented, until then, that one of the parties could make decisions that affected the other during the separation. The order came just as she had found a potential buyer for half of it.

In February of this year, meanwhile, it was confirmed that the protagonist of Tomb Raider he had sold his share without Pitt’s consent. So he decided to sue her.

In the lawsuit documents that have now come to light from the hand of People magazine, it is stated: “Jolie secretly pursued and consummated the sale, intentionally violating Pitt’s contractual rights.”

In addition, it is claimed that the buyer’s team uses “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations”, which “jeopardizes the reputation of the brand that Pitt carefully built”.

“Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger and, worse still, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions,” reads one of the harshest sentences in the lawsuit.

With this new confrontation, Brad Pitt seeks not only to render Jolie’s sale null and void, but also to collect a compensation. The conflict between the two has no end in sight.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie began their relationship in 2004, got married in 2014 and announced their separation in 2016.